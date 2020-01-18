This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 1 °C Saturday 18 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish defender Lenihan on target in Blackburn romp as Championship play-off race hots up

The race to catch a stumbling Leeds in second place is being fought by a number of in-form sides.

By Gavin Cooney Saturday 18 Jan 2020, 5:44 PM
1 hour ago 1,288 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4970912
Darragh Lenihan scores against Sheffield Wednesday.
Image: Barrington Coombs
Darragh Lenihan scores against Sheffield Wednesday.
Darragh Lenihan scores against Sheffield Wednesday.
Image: Barrington Coombs

IRISH DEFENDER DARRAGH Lenihan was among the goalscorers in Blackburn’s 5-0 hammering of 10-man Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough today. 

Rovers took the lead through Lewis Holtby after 19 minutes, shortly before Wednesday lost Massimo Luongo to a red card. The floodgates broke from there, with Cameron Dawson putting through his own net before Holtby made it 3-0 before half time. 

Lenihan struck three minutes after the break to quash any notion of an improbable Wednesday comeback, while Sam Gallagher added a fifth in stoppage time. 

Elsewhere, a series of the Championship’s promotion chasers are breathing down Leeds’ necks following their 1-0 loss to QPR in the lunchtime kick-off. 

That result leaves Leeds just four points clear of third-placed Fulham in the automatic promotion places – that gap was as large as 11 points – with Brentford a point behind the Cottagers in fourth following a goalless draw away to Huddersfield. 

Swansea are two points further back in fifth following a 2-1 win over Wigan, a game in which teenage striker Rhian Brewster – on loan from Liverpool – opened the scoring with his first senior goal. 

Nottingham Forest occupy the final play-off spot ahead of their clash with Luton tomorrow, but are level on points with Millwall – 2-0 winners at Reading today – and Bristol City, who nicked a late 1-0 win at home to Barnsley.

Preston are a point further back following their 2-1 win over Charlton. 

Elsewhere, Irish U21 midfielder Jason Knight was again involved from the start for Derby County, who sloughed off their off-field travails with a 1-0 win over Hull. Birmingham and Cardiff, meanwhile, drew 1-1. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie