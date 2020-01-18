Irish defender Lenihan on target in Blackburn romp as Championship play-off race hots up

IRISH DEFENDER DARRAGH Lenihan was among the goalscorers in Blackburn’s 5-0 hammering of 10-man Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough today.

Rovers took the lead through Lewis Holtby after 19 minutes, shortly before Wednesday lost Massimo Luongo to a red card. The floodgates broke from there, with Cameron Dawson putting through his own net before Holtby made it 3-0 before half time.

Lenihan struck three minutes after the break to quash any notion of an improbable Wednesday comeback, while Sam Gallagher added a fifth in stoppage time.

Elsewhere, a series of the Championship’s promotion chasers are breathing down Leeds’ necks following their 1-0 loss to QPR in the lunchtime kick-off.

That result leaves Leeds just four points clear of third-placed Fulham in the automatic promotion places – that gap was as large as 11 points – with Brentford a point behind the Cottagers in fourth following a goalless draw away to Huddersfield.

Swansea are two points further back in fifth following a 2-1 win over Wigan, a game in which teenage striker Rhian Brewster – on loan from Liverpool – opened the scoring with his first senior goal.

Nottingham Forest occupy the final play-off spot ahead of their clash with Luton tomorrow, but are level on points with Millwall – 2-0 winners at Reading today – and Bristol City, who nicked a late 1-0 win at home to Barnsley.

Preston are a point further back following their 2-1 win over Charlton.

Elsewhere, Irish U21 midfielder Jason Knight was again involved from the start for Derby County, who sloughed off their off-field travails with a 1-0 win over Hull. Birmingham and Cardiff, meanwhile, drew 1-1.