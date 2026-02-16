Wright hat-trick fires Coventry back top of the Championship, Larkin on target for Palace

Coventry City 3-1 Middlesbrough

COVENTRY REKINDLED THEIR push for promotion to the Premier League as Haji Wright’s hat-trick beat Middlesbrough 3-1 to move Frank Lampard’s men back to the top of the Championship.

A return to the top-flight for the first time in 25 years for Coventry appeared a formality earlier in the season as they stormed clear at the top of the table.

But a run of two wins in nine games had allowed Middlesbrough to move two points clear at the top prior to Monday’s clash.

Wright’s own form reflected that of the Sky Blues as he had scored just twice since October.

The USA international refound his scoring touch at the perfect time for Lampard.

Wright tapped in Jack Rudoni’s cross and then latched onto a long ball from goalkeeper Carl Rushworth to smash in a second either side of half-time.

Riley McGree briefly threatened a Boro fightback when he lashed in midway through the second half.

The visitors’ six game winning league run, though, was ended when Wright completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot.

Middlesbrough have a five-point cushion over third-placed Millwall, with only the top two automatically promoted to the riches of the Premier League.

Ipswich, however, are just seven points off the promotion places and have two games in hand on the top two.

Ireland international Alan Browne started for Middlesbrough and January’s Championship Player of the Month played 58 minutes before making way for Jeremy Sarmiento. Former U21 international Alex Gilbert was an unused substitute for ‘Boro.

Birmingham City 1-3 Crystal Palace

Meanwhile in WSL 2, Abbie Larkin scored her seventh league goal of the season as Crystal Palace beat Birmingham City 3-1 at St Andrew’s.

Weerden 🔗 Larkin



A sensational cross that Larkin latches on to at the back post! 🙌#BarclaysWSL2 @cpfc_w pic.twitter.com/ilRhGGirrj — Barclays Women's Super League (@BarclaysWSL) February 16, 2026

It was a major result in the promotion race: Crystal Palace move from fifth to the promotion play-off spot in third, while second-placed Birmingham missed their chance to close an eight-point gap on leaders Charlton Athletic.

Palace now sit one point behind Birmingham, with the top two teams achieving automatic promotion and third-place meeting the bottom WSL side in a promotion/relegation play-off.

Larkin made it 2-0 just before half-time when she bundled home at the back post. She was also involved in the build-up to the opener alongside fellow Irish international Hayley Nolan, who played the full game.

Tapped home by Blanchard 🌟



Some beautiful @cpfc_w build-up play to set up the goal!#BarclaysWSL2 pic.twitter.com/oeLWHrch1J — Barclays Women's Super League (@BarclaysWSL) February 16, 2026

Ruesha Littlejohn came off the Palace bench in injury time as she made her return from an extended, five-game ban recieved for violent contact in November.

Kelly Brady was an unused substitue for Palace, while Lucy Quinn was also introduced for Birmingham in the closing minutes.

The Irish players involved will be hoping for inclusion in Carla Ward’s squad tomorrow ahead of the upcoming World Cup Uefa qualifiers against France and Netherlands.

- With reporting from Emma Duffy