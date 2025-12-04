Charlie Smyth to start again for Saints after impressive NFL debut

DOWN’S CHARLIE SMYTH is set to feature again for the New Orleans Saints this weekend, after impressing on his NFL debut last week.

Head Coach Kellen Moore confirmed that Smyth will continue to be their first-choice kicker when they travel to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

“Yeah, we’ll go with Charlie,” he responded when asked about Smyth’s playing status for this weekend at a press conference.

“He did an excellent job last week and we’re in an excellent development stage with both these guys [Smyth and Cade York].”

Smyth was promoted to the team’s active roster against the Miami Dolphins and nailed a 56-yard field goal. It was the 24-year-old’s first field goal attempt in the NFL.

Smyth also executed an onside kick, whereby his side were able to regather possession from his kick-off. His side lost 21-17 and are 2-10 for the season.

Smyth has spent almost two years in New Orleans backing up Blake Grupe from the Saints’ practice squad. The three-year veteran Grupe was recently cut after going 18-for-26 on field goals throughout the first 11 games of the season.

Justin Tucker and former fourth-round draft pick Cade York were both brought in for workouts, with York subsequently making the Saints’ practice squad.

The Down man beat out York in a kicking competition and was rewarded with a place in the Saints’ first team for that away clash against the Dolphins. The former Ulster U20 championship winner and Tailteann Cup runner-up will aim to continue his impressive start in the NFL when he resumes kicking duties this weekend.