BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Tuesday 24 November 2020
Advertisement

Giroud takes his chance as Chelsea strike in stoppage time to book spot in last 16

Chelsea missed a series of chances after Rennes levelled but their out-of-favour Frenchman came to the Blues’ rescue.

By Press Association Tuesday 24 Nov 2020, 8:24 PM
1 hour ago 2,144 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5277875
Chelsea players celebrate with their match-winner.
Image: David Vincent
Chelsea players celebrate with their match-winner.
Chelsea players celebrate with their match-winner.
Image: David Vincent

OLIVIER GIROUD SPARED Chelsea’s blushes with a poacher’s finish in stoppage time to secure a 2-1 Champions League victory at Rennes.

Callum Hudson-Odoi’s crisp finish had the Blues leading 1-0 for the majority of their Group E clash in France, only for Serhou Guirassy to equalise late on for Rennes.

But just when the west Londoners were starting to regret a host of missed chances, up popped the ever-reliable Giroud to head home and snatch back the victory.

Chelsea’s fourth win from their four matches sealed safe passage to the Champions League’s last 16, and with two group matches to spare.

Frank Lampard’s men have now gone 13 matches unbeaten in all competitions and they travel to Sevilla on Wednesday, 2 December knowing a win would leave the Blues favourites to top the group.

Chelsea should have been ahead before the hosts had even really had time to settle.

Timo Werner somehow blazed over the bar from mere yards out and with the goal at his mercy. Hudson-Odoi traded passes with Cesar Azpilicueta, cut clear on the right and delivered an inch-perfect low cross, but Werner blasted into the stands.

The relentless visitors pressed on undeterred however, and Hudson-Odoi capped an impressive first-half with a fine goal.

Mason Mount’s lofted pass set Hudson-Odoi clear and the young England forward drilled home in style to put the Blues into a fully-merited lead.

Goalkeeper Alfred Gomis pulled off a snap reactionary save to deny Mount’s stabbed effort that kept Rennes in the contest just past the half-hour.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

And Guirassy wasted a golden opening for the hosts after latching on to Ben Chilwell’s shocking pass. The left-back’s no-look ball fell straight to Guirassy, who raced in on goal but dallied and his eventual pass across goal was swept away by Thiago Silva.

Chelsea still deserved their 1-0 half-time lead, and could have doubled that tally straight after the break.

Werner was worked free to nod into the net, only for a correct offside call to chalk off the effort.

A second goal continued to elude Chelsea however, with an emboldened Rennes grinding back into the contest.

Gerzino Nyamsi powered a header on goal from a corner and thought he had scored, only for Edouard Mendy to conjure a fine save, and one under great physical duress when swarmed in the box.

Guirassy did score for Rennes just six minutes from time however, the striker heading home unmarked from a corner.

Just when the Blues were expecting to rue their earlier missed chances though, up popped super sub Giroud to nick a vital goal.

Werner should have buried another fine chance, but Gomis mustered a good save to thwart the frustrated Germany forward. The ball looped up however, and the lurking Giroud reacted first to nod home and seal the Blues’ victory.

Sevilla are also through to the last 16 and are currently level with Chelsea on 10 points, behind in the group on goal difference, after a 2-1 win away to FC Krasnodar.

Ivan Rakitic opened the scoring for the visitors after less than five minutes but the Russians found their way back into proceedings just after half-time when Wanderson levelled. However, in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time, Munir struck to seal the Europa League champions’ progression into the next stage.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie