Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 23 October, 2019
Batshuayi fires Chelsea to impressive win over Ajax in Champions League

Batshuayi struck the only goal of the game at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

By AFP Wednesday 23 Oct 2019, 8:16 PM
39 minutes ago 1,495 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4864649
Batshuayi's goal arrived in the 86th minute in Amsterdam.
Image: Peter Dejong
Batshuayi's goal arrived in the 86th minute in Amsterdam.
Batshuayi's goal arrived in the 86th minute in Amsterdam.
Image: Peter Dejong

CHELSEA SHOWED THAT their players were ready for the European stage this evening after Michy Batshuayi’s late winner fired them to a 1-0 Champions League win at Ajax that puts them square in the fight for the knockout stages.

Batshuayi struck in the 86th minute to seal a hugely impressive win in Amsterdam that puts Chelsea level on six points with last year’s semi-finalists at the top of Group H.

Valencia will have the chance to draw alongside their group rivals with a win at Lille later tonight.

Frank Lampard’s side had to ride their luck in the Johan Cruyff Arena, with Quincy Promes’ first half tap-in ruled out for the tightest of offsides and Edson Alvarez hitting the post with a diving header near the hour mark.

However, a youthful Chelsea showed they could compete with Europe’s top sides despite losing Eden Hazard in the summer, going toe-to-toe with one of the continent’s most dynamic attacking teams in a tight contest.

In a match littered with sloppy passing in the final third, it was substitute Christian Pulisic who provided a moment of final third quality to slot a low cross across the area that Batshuyai got to first.

The Belgian’s finish squeezed in off the crossbar to send Chelsea’s players and fans wild and provide Ajax with their first defeat of a campaign that had seen them continue with the form that bewitched Europe last season.

© – AFP 2019  

Eoin Toolan and Murray Kinsella dial up Gavan Casey on the therapy couch to provide the post-mortem to Ireland’s World Cup implosion at the hands of New Zealand


