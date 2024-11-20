Ireland duo feature as Celtic's Champions League campaign comes to an early end

Chelsea 3-0 Celtic

CHELSEA EASED INTO the quarter-finals of the Women’s Champions League with two games to spare after a 3-0 win over Celtic.

The Blues kicked off knowing just a point would secure a top-two finish in Group B and guarantee their passage to the knockout phase, after FC Twente lost to Real Madrid in the early match.

Advertisement

And Sonia Bompastor’s side maintained their 100% record in all competitions this season, making it 11 wins out of 11 through goals from Lucy Bronze, Wieke Kaptein and a late Eve Perisset penalty.

Ireland international Caitlin Hayes played the full 90 minutes at the heart of the Celtic defence, while Saoirse Noonan was introduced as a second-half substitute for the final 19 minutes.

Bompastor had demanded a fast start from Chelsea and she got it, with Bronze opening the scoring after just 65 seconds.

From a short corner, Catarina Macario sent in a deep cross and Bronze hooked in a volley at the far post. It was not the most powerful of hits from the England right-back and Celtic keeper Kelsey Daugherty got a hand to it, but she was unable to keep it out.

It was a nightmare start for the Scottish champions, still without a point in their maiden group stage campaign. They managed to steady the ship, putting together some neat spells of possession but without creating anything of note.

Chelsea struck again from another corner routine after 25 minutes. This time the ball came out to Guro Reiten, whose inviting delivery into the box was powerfully headed home by Dutch teenager Kaptein.

It looked as though a third goal would elude Chelsea until, in stoppage time, Bronze went on a mazy run into the box and her cross was blocked by the arm of Shannon McGregor, allowing Perisset to lash home the spot-kick and add some gloss to a satisfactory night’s work.