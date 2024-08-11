Chelsea complete signing of Pedro Neto on seven-year deal

CHELSEA HAVE SIGNED Pedro Neto from Wolves on a seven-year contract.

The Portugal international joins Enzo Maresca’s side ahead of the Blues’ Premier League opener against Manchester City next weekend.

Neto spent five seasons at Molineux, scoring two goals and providing nine assists in 20 appearances last term.

Ready to make his mark in Blue.



Welcome to Chelsea, Pedro Neto! 🔵 pic.twitter.com/XdJvsrdlH5 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 11, 2024

He told Chelsea’s official website: “I feel really grateful to have joined this club.

“I have worked really hard in my career to be here and I’m looking forward to getting on the pitch with this shirt.”

The 24-year-old was unveiled at Stamford Bridge at half-time of Chelsea’s final pre-season match against Inter Milan.