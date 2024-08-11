Advertisement
Pedro Neto at Stamford Bridge today. Alamy Stock Photo

Chelsea complete signing of Pedro Neto on seven-year deal

Portugal international joins ahead of Premier League opener against Manchester City next weekend.
4.44pm, 11 Aug 2024
CHELSEA HAVE SIGNED Pedro Neto from Wolves on a seven-year contract.

The Portugal international joins Enzo Maresca’s side ahead of the Blues’ Premier League opener against Manchester City next weekend.

Neto spent five seasons at Molineux, scoring two goals and providing nine assists in 20 appearances last term.

He told Chelsea’s official website: “I feel really grateful to have joined this club.

“I have worked really hard in my career to be here and I’m looking forward to getting on the pitch with this shirt.”

The 24-year-old was unveiled at Stamford Bridge at half-time of Chelsea’s final pre-season match against Inter Milan.

Press Association
