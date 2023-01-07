Advertisement
Chelsea sign Ivory Coast international in reported €12 million deal
David Datro Fofana has joined the club on a six-and-a-half year contract from Norwegian champions Molde
CHELSEA HAVE completed the signing of Ivory Coast forward David Datro Fofana on a six-and-a-half-year deal from Norwegian champions Molde.

The Blues confirmed the 20-year-old has signed a contract at Stamford Bridge until 2029, with the option of a further year, with the fee reported to be around €12 million.

Fofana described Chelsea as the “the club of my dreams” in a short message on the club’s website.

He said: “Hello dear fans, I’m here, I’ve arrived well and I’m very happy to sign for the club of my dreams. I’ll see you soon on the pitch.”

The forward scored 24 goals and registered 10 assists in 65 games for Molde.

Press Association
