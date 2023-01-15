Advertisement
Sunday 15 January 2023
PA Chelsea new signing Mykhailo Mudryk in the stands at Stamford Bridge.
# Signing
Chelsea beat Arsenal to Mykhailo Mudryk on eight-year deal worth €100 million
The 22-year-old is in attendance at his new club’s Premier League game today.
40 minutes ago

CHELSEA HAVE COMPLETED the signing of Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Ukraine international has signed an eight-and-a-half-year deal, with the Blues paying Shakhtar a reported €73 million (£62million) – possibly rising to €99m (£88m).

The 22-year-old was in attendance for Chelsea’s game against Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

“I’m so happy to sign for Chelsea,” Mudryk told the club’s website.

“This is a huge club, in a fantastic league and it is a very attractive project for me at this stage of my career. I’m excited to meet my new team-mates and I’m looking forward to working and learning under Graham Potter and his staff.”

Mudryk had looked poised to sign for London rivals Arsenal before a last-minute intervention from recruitment head Paul Winstanley and co-owner Behdad Eghbali on Saturday, with the pair flying to Turkey to negotiate the deal.

Press Association
