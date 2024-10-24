Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Chelsea's Joao Felix applauds after the Europa Conference League opening phase match. Alamy Stock Photo
Convincing

Chelsea's €55 million man ends goal drought in easy win

Portugal forward Joao Felix has struggled to make an impact since returning for a second spell with the London club.
8.24pm, 24 Oct 2024
4
0

JOAO FELIX ended his goal drought with a brace as Chelsea powered to a 4-1 win against Panathinaikos in Athens in the Uefa Conference League on Thursday.

Portugal forward Felix has struggled to make an impact since returning for a second spell with Chelsea in August in a £46.3 million (€55 million) deal.

Yet to start a Premier League game following his move from Atletico Madrid, the 24-year-old seized the chance to prove a point to Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca.

Felix’s only goal in seven previous appearances this season came on his debut at Wolves on 25 August.

He ended his six-game barren run in the first half against out-classed Panathinaikos and netted again after the interval.

Mykhailo Mudryk and Christopher Nkunku were also on target as Chelsea made it two wins from two games in the tournament.

Before kick-off, Panathinaikos paid tribute to their defender George Baldock, who drowned in his swimming pool in Athens aged 31 earlier this month.

In Panathinaikos’s first home match since Baldock’s death, his teammates warmed up wearing the Greece international’s number 32 on their shirts, while fans held up green cards with the same numerals during an emotional minute’s silence.

Maresca made 11 changes from the side that lost at Liverpool last weekend but still fielded a strong side that was far too dynamic for Panathinaikos.

Felix put Chelsea ahead in the 22nd minute, starting the move with a cushioned header to Mudryk before sprinting into the six-yard box to slot home from the Ukrainian’s cross.

After setting up Chelsea’s opener, Mudryk bagged the second himself in the 49th minute with a fierce strike from Neto’s cross.

Felix scored again in the 55th minute, putting the result beyond doubt with a 20-yard drive that took a wicked deflection into the net.

Nkunku’s 59th-minute penalty, awarded for Daniel Mancini’s foul, underlined Chelsea’s superiority.

Facundo Pellistri got one back for Panathinaikos with a close-range finish in the 69th minute.

- Fiorentina scare -

Beaten by West Ham and then Olympiakos in the last two Conference League finals, Fiorentina survived a scare in their 4-2 win at St Gallen.

The Swiss side took a shock lead through Felix Mambimbi’s 23rd-minute goal but Lucas Martinez equalised in the 50th minute.

Jonathan Ikone struck for Fiorentina four minutes later before St Gallen’s Lukas Gortler levelled in the 62nd minute.

Ikone restored the lead in the 69th minute and Robin Gosens’s stoppage-time goal secured the Serie A team’s second successive victory in the competition.

Hearts also have six points after beating Omonia Nicosia 2-0 at Tynecastle.

Alan Forrest and Blair Spittal were the scorers as Hearts ignored their position near the bottom of the Scottish Premiership to build on their opening victory against Dinamo Minsk.

It was a second consecutive win for new Hearts boss Neil Critchley, who replaced the sacked Steven Naismith.

Author
AFP
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie