Marine Nationale ruled out of Champion Chase

MARINE NATIONALE WILL not defend his crown in the Queen Mother Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival next week after suffering a setback.

The nine-year-old claimed the two-mile crown with a brilliant 18-length victory 12 months ago, his second Festival success having previously claimed the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle in 2023.

While he had been beaten into second place on his two previous outings at Leopardstown this season, his connections were confident he would show his true colours on his return to Prestbury Park next week, but he has now been ruled out.

Marine Nationale’s owner and trainer Barry Connell told the Press Association: “When we went to see him this morning he was very sore through his neck. I’m not sure, but he may have got cast (in his box).

“We got the vet in and the vet put him on pain (relief) medication, and he’s just feeling very sorry for himself.

“If it happened a couple of weeks ago we might have been all right, but we’re just out of time.

“He’s been the soundest horse we’ve ever trained – he’s never sick, and he’s never lame – but it is what it is.

“We don’t think it’s anything too serious and we’ll hopefully have him back for Punchestown.”