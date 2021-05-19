'We have an opportunity to make history with this phenomenal group'

TOULOUSE STAR CHESLIN Kolbe says he’s found the build-up to this weekend’s Champions Cup decider more nerve-racking than the week leading up to the 2019 World Cup final.

Kolbe was one of the stars of the Springbok side which claimed the Webb Ellis Cup in Japan – scoring a memorable try in the decider against England — and is part of a star-studded Toulouse squad who are aiming to end the club’s long wait for a fifth European title.

Toulouse won the last of their four European Cups in 2010, and have a chance to win the competition for a record fifth time when they play La Rochelle at Twickenham on Saturday.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to play in a few finals,” Kolbe said.

“Funnily enough, I spoke to my wife last night and said for some reason, the final this weekend just feels much more nerve-racking than the World Cup final I played in. I’m not sure what the reason for that is.

“It’s two great French teams coming up against each other, and the nerves and the butterflies are already starting to show, but I think that’s a good sign as well. I just need to make sure I prepare well throughout the week before we leave for England, and hopefully the nerves calm down with the preparation we put in.”

Kolbe explained that it’s hard not to feel the weight of Toulouse’s wonderful history in the Champions Cup, with references to the winning teams of 1996, 2003, 2005 and 2010 dotted around the club’s facilities.

“We definitely discuss it. We have a lot of the old memories around the stadium, the four stars, the various teams that played in those finals, and that brings a bit of motivation into the group.

“That history is all around (the club), but I think it’s there to motivate us to hopefully succeed this weekend.

“There is a bit of expectation from the public and the club, and then a bit of pressure on us as players to create history by getting that fifth star onto the jersey,” Kolbe added.

I won’t say that’s going to be our main focus, I think we just need to focus on the processes in the game. But I think the 10 year wait for the fifth star, and then obviously the bit of pressure that we have as players to try and make history as well, that does play a bit. But I think it’s a good thing for us. We have an opportunity to make history with this phenomenal group, so I’m looking forward to it.”

Standing in their way are Ronan O’Gara’s high-flying La Rochelle side, who will be making their first appearance in a Champions Cup final.

Toulouse head into the final as slight favourites, and Kolbe says experience has taught him that the week leading into the game is just as important as what happens out on the pitch.

“In a final, it’s not the team that pulls out the best trick on the day, it’s the team that’s been detailed throughout the week and focused on the plan the coaches want to implement. I think it’s going to be the team that implements it the best on the day (that wins).

“It’s going to be a game where discipline and defence are probably going to be the key factors.

“So we need to just focus on our detail, focus on our plan and implement it to the best of our abilities, and then whenever there is opportunities for us as players within the structure to capitalise, we need to bring our own natural ability towards the game to hopefully crack it open in some way.”

