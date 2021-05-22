'It's pure instinct' - Toulouse star Cheslin Kolbe breaks down his electric footwork

IT’S ONE OF the most exciting sights in world rugby at the moment – Cheslin Kolbe in possession out wide, the ball tucked tight under his right arm, braced to hit the accelerator.

Defenders spend weeks preparing for the situation but see the moment pass in a flash.

Kolbe’s highlights reel is littered with strikingly similar moments. The highpoint of his career to date saw him leave Owen Farrell face down on the turf as he wrapped up the 2019 World Cup final for South Africa. Irish rugby supporters will remember him sending Jacob Stockdale flying out of touch back in December.

Signature moves are normally the preserve of wrestlers, not elite rugby players, but Kolbe is doing his best to make the sidestep his own.

The player himself smiles when asked to describe his thought process in those one-on-one situations.

“I try and visualise things throughout the week, put myself in different scenarios of how the opponent or defenders might line up or approach me when I have the ball,” Kolbe says.

But most of it is probably pure instinct. Sometimes I’m not too sure what I’m going to do and my body just completely takes over. At times I do look at the body language or the way defenders approach me, whether I have to step to the inside, just skip them on the outside or swerve completely way infield.

“Sometimes after a game I look at clips to analyse the way I have played, and I don’t know what I was thinking or how I got out of trouble, but I managed to get out of it. It’s helped me this far, so I just try and use what I have been blessed with with my feet and the bit of speed that I’ve got to get out of trouble and not get smashed.

“It’s pure instinct I think.”

Kolbe is one of many world class attacking threats in Ugo Mola’s Toulouse side, who have a chance to win a record fifth Champions Cup title when they take on La Rochelle at Twickenham today.

Yet it would be unfair to paint the South African as just a lethal finisher. Kolbe has improved his defensive game in recent seasons and now punches well above his weight on the other side of the ball, while also bringing an infectious workrate.

However, it is that sensational footwork which sets him apart and allows the 5’7″ winger to negotiate his way out of the tightest of situations. He puts that part of his game down to his upbringing in Kraaifontein, a northern suburb of Cape Town.

Kolbe starts on the wing for Toulouse in today's Champions Cup final. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

“I grew up in an environment of rugby,” Kolbe explains. “My dad played rugby in his younger days and I literally went everywhere he went, to training, to the games on weekends, and I just loved it each and every day.

“When I was a kid there wasn’t as many opportunities (to play) as I would have liked, or that I know are out there today. It helped me grow into a player who wants to succeed more and more each and every time I get onto the field.

My footwork, that’s part of playing in the streets with my friends, being competitive with the big boys. Where my dad played his club rugby, I’d always play touch rugby with him and get smashed or get a hand-off. But that’s what I enjoyed and it’s what I did each and every week.

“I think that helped me in terms of the bit of talent I’ve got today.”

Kolbe initially made his name with Western Province and the Stormers in South Africa before moving to Toulouse in 2017, the same summer a young Antoine Dupont arrived from Castes and All Black prop Charlie Faumuina swapped Auckland for the south of France. At the time, Kolbe was just 23 years of age and had yet to be capped by the Springboks.

The versatile back made an immediate impact in his new surroundings, playing on the wing and at fullback while also occasionally filling in at out-half. After one year in France he won his first international cap. In his second season he helped Toulouse win a first Top14 title in seven years. A few months later he had the Webb Ellis Cup in his hands.

Today, the 27-year-old has a chance to add a Champions Cup medal to the collection. Safe to say, the move to France has paid off.

“At the time when I had the decision to join Toulouse, I had a lot of chats with a few players that had been here, especially South African boys,” Kolbe says.

Kolbe was one of the stars of the 2019 World Cup.

“Watching the club play, and the brand of rugby they play – that’s literally the French flair everybody knows. They just want to play with the ball and give the ball some air, and obviously that’s exactly what I love. It’s what I strive for on the field.

“When I got here I just wanted to find my feet as quickly as possible. I must say the players and the coaching staff backed me all the way, gave me the freedom to play what’s in front of me and with that bit of freedom you feel at ease within the structures and the group.”

Throughout this interview Kolbe is quick to downplay his own role and praise the quality of his teammates, the support of his coaches and outline his gratitude for the opportunities he has been afforded in life.

He hopes there are more big days on the horizon. This summer’s Lions tour will see Kolbe and South Africa get back to Test rugby for the first time since the World Cup.

“2009 was the first time I ever got my provincial colours back home, and that was the same year the British and Irish Lions toured South Africa,” he says.

I was always in love with the game, but that’s when I fell more and more in love with it. Just watching it on TV, all the supporters in the stadium, the majority in red jerseys… The atmosphere all around was insane. I’ve never seen South Africa as crazy as what it was back in 2009.

“For me, seeing South Africa pulling off that series, I would have loved to be a part of it.”

With just 14 international caps to his name, every opportunity to play for South Africa is cherished.

“It’s going to be interesting (this summer). It’s been more than a year and a half now without any international rugby. I’m actually quite excited to see how the boys will be going, I know once you pull on that green and gold jersey you just leave everything out on the field.

“I’m sure each and every player will give their all to the jersey and hopefully we will play for each other, but more so for our country and hopefully continue to make the jersey proud and claim respect in the jersey.”

