England wing Chris Ashton ruled out of next weekend's Six Nations clash against Wales

EDDIE JONES HAS been handed a major setback ahead of next weekend’s highly-anticipated Six Nations clash away to Wales, with Chris Ashton ruled out through injury.

The 31-year-old wing will be absent from Jones’ squad for the showdown at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on Saturday due to a minor calf strain.

Ashton played 74 minutes on the opening weekend as England secured an impressive 32-20 victory against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium a fortnight ago.

The Sale Sharks man was also prominent as his side dismantled France 44-8 at Twickenham. He played 51 minutes and set up Jonny May for one of three tries before being replaced by Jack Nowell, who is favourite to plug the gap against Wales.

On Sunday afternoon Jones named his 33-man squad for next weekend’s clash in Cardiff, with Ashton left out.

“Chris Ashton will not join the squad due to a minor calf strain. He will spend the week rehabbing with his club,” read a statement.

He joins Mako Vunipola as major absentees, with the 28-year-old prop also ruled out with an ankle injury.

