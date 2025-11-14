The card was upgraded to red following a VAR check, with Ronaldo handed his marching orders. He sarcastically applauded the Irish fans as he departed, and his previous antics were thrown right back at him at a raucous Lansdowne Road.
Hernon relived the moment on Virgin Media Sport today, dialling in en route to Budapest for Sunday’s showdown against Hungary.
😭 Boohoo Ronaldo: Ireland’s Viral Cry Baby Fan Moment Takes Off!
Cristiano Ronaldo mocked Dara O’Shea with a crying gesture, only for his yellow to be upgraded to red seconds later. Irish fan Chris Hernon went viral for his reaction. pic.twitter.com/z2kwmaFtCP
“It’s just kind of funny, like. I wasn’t really expecting too much to come from it. I got a few texts last night from friends saying that they saw me on the TV, but I didn’t expect this morning to see as much of myself on my phone as I did in the end! It’s just all a bit mad.
“We had seen him do the crying gesture towards the two lads, [Dara] O’Shea and [Nathan] Collins, so I said to the two lads beside me – Ryan and Evan, they go to all the games with me – it’d be funny if we did the crying thing back.
“Sure enough he went and got sent off. I did it and looked over and the boys weren’t doing it at all! It was just me. The camera caught it. It’s all just a bit of craic, it’s just a bit of fun.”
Hernon revealed he grew up a Manchester United — and Ronaldo — fan, “but it was on international duty, so what harm?”
He also detailed his “five minutes of fame” to Balls.ie.
Brilliant.
The face of Ireland fan Chris Hernon doing the cry baby face to Cristiano Ronaldo has been seen all around the world today after Ireland shocked Portugal.
'I didn't expect this morning to see as much of myself as I did. It's all a bit mad!'
