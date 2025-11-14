More Stories
'I didn't expect this morning to see as much of myself as I did. It's all a bit mad!'

Irish fan Chris Hernon went viral for his cry baby response to Cristiano Ronaldo last night.
7.54pm, 14 Nov 2025

IRELAND WON A huge World Cup qualifier last night — and one fan won the internet.

Chris Hernon went viral after his cry baby response to Cristiano Ronaldo was caught by the TV cameras at Aviva Stadium.

Ronaldo was sent off in the second half of Portugal’s shock 2-0 defeat: he was initially booked for swinging his elbow into Dara O’Shea, gesturing crying eyes to the Irish defender thereafter.

The card was upgraded to red following a VAR check, with Ronaldo handed his marching orders. He sarcastically applauded the Irish fans as he departed, and his previous antics were thrown right back at him at a raucous Lansdowne Road.

Hernon relived the moment on Virgin Media Sport today, dialling in en route to Budapest for Sunday’s showdown against Hungary.

“It’s just kind of funny, like. I wasn’t really expecting too much to come from it. I got a few texts last night from friends saying that they saw me on the TV, but I didn’t expect this morning to see as much of myself on my phone as I did in the end! It’s just all a bit mad.

“We had seen him do the crying gesture towards the two lads, [Dara] O’Shea and [Nathan] Collins, so I said to the two lads beside me – Ryan and Evan, they go to all the games with me – it’d be funny if we did the crying thing back.

“Sure enough he went and got sent off. I did it and looked over and the boys weren’t doing it at all! It was just me. The camera caught it. It’s all just a bit of craic, it’s just a bit of fun.”

Hernon revealed he grew up a Manchester United — and Ronaldo — fan, “but it was on international duty, so what harm?”

He also detailed his “five minutes of fame” to Balls.ie.

Brilliant.

