Moylan's 96th-minute winner the icing on the cake as Lincoln end 65-year Championship wait

League One results:

Wimbledon 0-3 Luton

Barnsley 0-3 Plymouth

Bolton 2-2 Stockport

Exeter 3-0 Doncaster

Leyton Orient 1-2 Huddersfield

Mansfield Town 0-0 Burton Albion

Northampton 1-3 Wigan

Peterborough 1-1 Cardiff

Reading 1-2 Lincoln

Stevenage 1-0 Blackpool

Wycombe 1-2 Bradford

IRISH ATTACKER JACK Moylan scored his 10th goal of the season in all competitions with a clinical 96th-minute finish to give Lincoln City a 2-1 win at Reading, capping an unforgettable day for the club.

Top of the table Lincoln’s promotion to the Championship had been officially confirmed moments earlier when Bolton’s match with Stockport finished 2-2, and Michael Skubala’s team will take their place in the second tier next season for the first time since 1961.

Lincoln made a bright start and went in front in only the fifth minute through Ryan One.

Reading levelled in the second minute of stoppage time at the end, from a Lewis Wing free-kick, but having been introduced off the bench in the 83rd minute, Moylan snatched the winner deep into stoppage time.

In the other similarly significant game, Johnny Kenny scored his third goal since joining Bolton on loan from Celtic in January.

But the hosts had to settle for a 2-2 draw against their fellow playoff hopefuls, effectively ending both teams’ hopes of automatic promotion.

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JACK MOYLANS GOAL TO SEND LINCOLN TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP 😮‍💨🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/ZJ7uXX7qgg — Reptracker | Conor McEvoy (@reptracker) April 6, 2026

Today’s results ensure a memorable season for Moylan and the three other Irish players on the books at Lincoln — James Collins, Josh Honohan, and Oisin Gallagher.

The 24-year-old Dubliner started his career with Bohemians and spent time on loan at Wexford, but it was at Shelbourne that he established himself as one of the League of Ireland’s best attacking players.

After an impressive stint at Tolka Park, Moylan joined Lincoln in January 2024 and took a while to adapt to the English third tier, registering six goals from 46 league appearances in his first two campaigns.

This season, however, has been the attacker’s best yet. He has managed nine goals in 26 League One appearances as his side secured automatic promotion against the pre-season odds.

Elsewhere, Waterford native Owen Oseni scored a brace, including one penalty, as playoff contenders Plymouth Argyle prevailed 3-0 away to Conor Hourihane’s Barnsley.

Additional reporting by Press Association