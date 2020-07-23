This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 17 °C Thursday 23 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Former Irish international Chris Hughton in talks with Bristol City

The ex-Norwich and Newcastle boss has been out of work since his dismissal by Brighton last year.

By Garry Doyle Thursday 23 Jul 2020, 12:42 PM
41 minutes ago 656 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5157691
Chris Hughton at his final game in charge of Brighton.
Image: PA
Chris Hughton at his final game in charge of Brighton.
Chris Hughton at his final game in charge of Brighton.
Image: PA

BRISTOL CITY HAVE entered talks with Chris Hughton about their managerial vacancy. The former Ireland international is set to travel to Bristol today to discuss the position which became available after Lee Johnson was sacked three weeks ago.

Certainly it is easy to see why City are attracted to the idea of getting Hughton on board given his excellent credentials, securing promotion for Brighton from the Championship in 2017, having restored Newcastle’s Premier League status almost a decade earlier. In addition, he also brought Birmingham City to the play-offs.

Steven Gerrard had also been on the club’s radar but that interest has now cooled with two leading bookmakers suspending betting on Hughton taking over.

It has been reported that Hughton turned down six jobs – including old club Birmingham City as well as West Brom – since he left Brighton last May. BristolLive are reporting that the club has received over 100 applications for the job. However, given Hughton’s CV – his spell at Norwich was also better than he was ever given credit for – it is no surprise to learn he was the preferred choice of the club’s fans in an online forum to succeed Johnson.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie