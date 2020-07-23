Former Irish international Chris Hughton in talks with Bristol City

BRISTOL CITY HAVE entered talks with Chris Hughton about their managerial vacancy. The former Ireland international is set to travel to Bristol today to discuss the position which became available after Lee Johnson was sacked three weeks ago.

Certainly it is easy to see why City are attracted to the idea of getting Hughton on board given his excellent credentials, securing promotion for Brighton from the Championship in 2017, having restored Newcastle’s Premier League status almost a decade earlier. In addition, he also brought Birmingham City to the play-offs.

Steven Gerrard had also been on the club’s radar but that interest has now cooled with two leading bookmakers suspending betting on Hughton taking over.

It has been reported that Hughton turned down six jobs – including old club Birmingham City as well as West Brom – since he left Brighton last May. BristolLive are reporting that the club has received over 100 applications for the job. However, given Hughton’s CV – his spell at Norwich was also better than he was ever given credit for – it is no surprise to learn he was the preferred choice of the club’s fans in an online forum to succeed Johnson.