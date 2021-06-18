Christian Eriksen discharged from hospital following successful operation

CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN HAS been discharged from hospital, less than one week after suffering a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s Euro 2020 game against Finland.

Eriksen collapsed in the 43rd minute of last Saturday’s game at Copenhagen’s Parken Stadium, but was quickly treated by medics before being transferred to a nearby hospital.

The 29-year-old was subsequently fitted with a defibrillator implant, also known as a heart starter, which can detect and correct heart rhythm disorders.

And the Danish football association have now confirmed that Eriksen has been discharged from hospital following a successful operation.

Christian Eriksen has been discharged from the hospital. More here ⬇️#ForDanmark pic.twitter.com/jzF338XiC1 — DBU - En Del Af Noget Større (@DBUfodbold) June 18, 2021

“Christian Eriksen has been through a successful operation and was today discharged from Rigshospitalet,” read a statement from the Danish FA.

“Today he also visited the national team in Helsingør – and from there he will go home and spend time with his family.”

A further message from Eriksen read: “Thank you for the massive number of greetings – it has been incredible to see and feel.

“The operation went well, and I am doing well under the circumstances.

“It was really great to see the guys again after the fantastic game they played last night. No need to say, I will be cheering them on on Monday against Russia.”

Denmark’s players returned to the pitch on Saturday evening to resume their game against Finland, losing 1-0.

On Thursday, Denmark took an early lead in their second fixture against Belgium but eventually fell to a 2-1 defeat. The game was stopped after 10 minutes to allow players and supporters take part in a round of applause for the midfielder.

