Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Friday 18 June 2021
Advertisement

Christian Eriksen discharged from hospital following successful operation

The midfielder has already paid a visit to his Denmark teammates.

By Ciarán Kennedy Friday 18 Jun 2021, 5:57 PM
41 minutes ago 3,279 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5471192
Denmark's Christian Eriksen.
Image: Tim Goode
Denmark's Christian Eriksen.
Denmark's Christian Eriksen.
Image: Tim Goode

Updated 28 minutes ago

CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN HAS been discharged from hospital, less than one week after suffering a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s Euro 2020 game against Finland.

Eriksen collapsed in the 43rd minute of last Saturday’s game at Copenhagen’s Parken Stadium, but was quickly treated by medics before being transferred to a nearby hospital.

The 29-year-old was subsequently fitted with a defibrillator implant, also known as a heart starter, which can detect and correct heart rhythm disorders.

And the Danish football association have now confirmed that Eriksen has been discharged from hospital following a successful operation.

“Christian Eriksen has been through a successful operation and was today discharged from Rigshospitalet,” read a statement from the Danish FA.

“Today he also visited the national team in Helsingør – and from there he will go home and spend time with his family.”

A further message from Eriksen read: “Thank you for the massive number of greetings – it has been incredible to see and feel.

“The operation went well, and I am doing well under the circumstances.

“It was really great to see the guys again after the fantastic game they played last night. No need to say, I will be cheering them on on Monday against Russia.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Denmark’s players returned to the pitch on Saturday evening to resume their game against Finland, losing 1-0.

On Thursday, Denmark took an early lead in their second fixture against Belgium but eventually fell to a 2-1 defeat. The game was stopped after 10 minutes to allow players and supporters take part in a round of applause for the midfielder.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
@CiaranKennedy_
ciaran@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie