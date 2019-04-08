Former Wasps star Wade to pursue NFL dream with Buffalo Bills

Christian Wade will operate as a running back as he attempts to earn a place on the Bills' roster.

FORMER ENGLAND RUGBY international and Wasps star Christian Wade has been assigned to the Buffalo Bills as part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program.

Wade retired from rugby union last October having won a solitary England cap. He scored 82 Premiership tries for Wasps - the third-most in the competition’s history.

Wade, 27, left rugby union to pursue a career in the NFL, and will now attempt to make the grade with the Bills in the AFC East.

He will be ineligible to play during the 2019 season but the International Player Pathway allows him to train with the Bills during the pre-season in an attempt to earn a place on the New York State franchise’s roster for the upcoming campaign, during which he would be eligible to train but not play.

Wade, who was called up to the 2013 Lions squad and missed out on a second England cap as a result, will operate as a running back in practice.

Writing on Instagram, the former Wasp said he was lost for words at the news of his assignment to the Bills.

