BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: -1°C Friday 15 January 2021
Advertisement

No Harden, no problem as Wood bags 27 points to fuel Rockets win

Rockets beat Spurs 109-105 as dust settles on blockbuster trade deal.

By AFP Friday 15 Jan 2021, 9:04 AM
1 hour ago 351 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5325683
Wood, left, finished with 27 points for the Rockets.
Image: Eric Gay
Wood, left, finished with 27 points for the Rockets.
Wood, left, finished with 27 points for the Rockets.
Image: Eric Gay

THE HOUSTON ROCKETS put this week’s franchise-altering trade in the rear view mirror on Thursday night as they kicked off their post-James Harden era with a gutsy comeback win against the San Antonio Spurs.

Journeyman Christian Wood scored a team high 27 points and had 15 rebounds for the Rockets in a 109-105 win a day after Houston sent shockwaves through the NBA when they traded three-time league scoring champion Harden to the Brooklyn Nets as part of a mammoth multi-team deal.

Sterling Brown delivered 23 points and Jae’Sean Tate had 13 points and 10 assists for Houston, who were coming off back-to-back blowout losses at home to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Asked what the feeling was like in the Rockets’ dressing room one day after the blockbuster deal, Wood correlated it to the never give up mindset of the late Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant.

“We have the Mamba mentality. That means everybody is thinking everybody has a lot to prove,” Wood said. ”We are all dogs out there.”

The blockbuster trade came less than 24 hours after the disgruntled Harden declared that the Rockets were “not even close, honestly” to the league’s top competition.

Thursday’s win was entertaining as the Rockets held on for the victory after being outscored 52-45 over the second and third quarters.

Spurs star DeMar DeRozan’s shot as the clock was winding down bounced twice on the rim before falling harmlessly away to seal the win for the Rockets.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

In Portland, Domantas Sabonis had 23 points and 15 rebounds to lead the visiting Indiana Pacers to a 111-87 win over the Trail Blazers, who lost centre Jusuf Nurkic with a broken wrist.

Elsewhere, Chris Boucher matched his career best with 25 points and added 10 rebounds as the Toronto Raptors held off the Charlotte Hornets 111-108.

In Philadelphia, Shake Milton scored a season-high 31 points off the bench, Tobias Harris added 18 and the Philadelphia 76ers rolled over the depleted Miami Heat 125-108.

© – AFP, 2021

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie