Offaly forward Farrell to miss lengthy spell with nasty foot injury suffered after Sigerson final

The Faithful drew with Longford today, while Ciaran Sheehan 1-2 in Cork’s win.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 2 Feb 2020, 5:30 PM
46 minutes ago 1,370 Views No Comments
Offaly boss John Maughan.
IT WAS A mixed day for Offaly footballers as they scored twice to seal a late draw with Longford, but talented forward Cian Farrell looks set to miss a lengthy spell after suffering a bad foot injury.

Farrell kicked six points for Carlow IT in their Sigerson Cup final defeat to DCU on Wednesday night and was listed to start for the Faithful this afternoon.

After returning to Carlow with the team that night, the Offaly U20 player of the year stepped onto broken glass and severed a tendon in his foot. 

The Edenderry attacker underwent surgery on his foot in Waterford on Thursday and is expected to miss at least a few months of action, but potentially much longer.

“It’s a very, very unfortunate incident,” Offaly boss John Maughan told Midlands 103 after the 0-10 apiece draw with Longford. 

“From what I hear he had just arrived back in Carlow with the team and he jumped off a step or something and landed on a broken glass and has severed a tendon in his foot.

“So that’s going to be at least two months, one suspects.” 

Offaly scored late points through Niall Darby and Bernard Allen but they couldn’t find a winner as Longford held on.

Meanwhile, Ciaran Sheehan scored a goal as Cork recorded their second win in as many games.

Sheehan finished with 1-2 as the Rebels enjoyed a 1-15 to 0-9 win over Leitrim.

Tipperary came from behind to sneak past Louth by 0-11 to 1-7 in Drogheda. Brian Fox kicked the winning score at the death for David Power’s side.

In Division 4, Wicklow got off the mark with a comfortable 2-11 to 1-6 win over Waterford. Eoin Darcy and Chris O’Brien hit the net for Davy Burke’s team.

Sligo secured their second win of the campaign, despite hitting 13 wides in the 0-15 to 0-14 defeat of Antrim. Skipper Patrick O’Connor grabbed a six-point haul, while Paddy Cunningham hit 0-9 for Antrim. 

Finally, Limerick survived a tight scrape against London, prevailing by 0-8 to 0-7 in a low-scoring encounter.

