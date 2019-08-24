Healy sprains ankle as 'communication error' sees Murray back on pitch

Murray Kinsella reports from Twickenham

JOE SCHMIDT SAYS Cian Healy has suffered an ankle sprain but hasn’t broken any bones around the joint, after the loosehead limped off the pitch in a 57-15 hammering by England at Twickenham.

Cian Healy suffered a first-half injury. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

The Leinster man looked to be in some pain after suffering the ankle injury when entering a ruck close to half-time, although he did get back to his feet to limp off.

Jack McGrath played the remainder of the game at loosehead and Ireland will now have to wait and see how serious Healy’s injury is, though he has been cleared of a break after undergoing an x-ray.

A key player for Schmidt, the hope will be that the 31-year-old’s recovery timeframe is short, with just four weeks left until Ireland’s World Cup Pool A opener against Scotland in Yokohama on 22 September.

Meanwhile, scrum-half Conor Murray was replaced at half-time of Ireland’s defeat, having passed a HIA after a first-half collision with England wing Jonny May.

Conor Murray watched the second-half from the sideline. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Murray returned to the pitch for the closing minutes of the first-half, before being permanently replaced by Luke McGrath at the interval.

Schmidt told Sky Sports post-match that he hadn’t wanted Murray to return after his HIA, but a “communication error” and a “slip-up” from Ireland’s management team had seen the Munster man come back onto the pitch.

More to follow…