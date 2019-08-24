This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Healy sprains ankle as 'communication error' sees Murray back on pitch

The loosehead prop has been cleared of an ankle break after an x-ray.

By Murray Kinsella Saturday 24 Aug 2019, 5:33 PM
38 minutes ago 4,223 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4780937

Murray Kinsella reports from Twickenham

JOE SCHMIDT SAYS Cian Healy has suffered an ankle sprain but hasn’t broken any bones around the joint, after the loosehead limped off the pitch in a 57-15 hammering by England at Twickenham.

cian-healy-watches-on-injured-from-the-sideline Cian Healy suffered a first-half injury. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

The Leinster man looked to be in some pain after suffering the ankle injury when entering a ruck close to half-time, although he did get back to his feet to limp off.

Jack McGrath played the remainder of the game at loosehead and Ireland will now have to wait and see how serious Healy’s injury is, though he has been cleared of a break after undergoing an x-ray.

A key player for Schmidt, the hope will be that the 31-year-old’s recovery timeframe is short, with just four weeks left until Ireland’s World Cup Pool A opener against Scotland in Yokohama on 22 September.

Meanwhile, scrum-half Conor Murray was replaced at half-time of Ireland’s defeat, having passed a HIA after a first-half collision with England wing Jonny May.

conor-murray-watches-on-from-the-sidelines Conor Murray watched the second-half from the sideline. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Murray returned to the pitch for the closing minutes of the first-half, before being permanently replaced by Luke McGrath at the interval.

Schmidt told Sky Sports post-match that he hadn’t wanted Murray to return after his HIA, but a “communication error” and a “slip-up” from Ireland’s management team had seen the Munster man come back onto the pitch.

More to follow…

Read next:

