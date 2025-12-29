Connacht confirm signing of Ciarán Frawley from Leinster

CONNACHT HAVE CONFIRMED the signing of Leinster and Ireland back Ciarán Frawley from next season, as reported by The 42 last Monday.

Frawley has signed a two-year deal with the western province.

Skerries man Frawley has represented Ireland on nine occasions — most memorably when his two late drop goals against South Africa secured Ireland a second-Test victory and a series draw in Durban last summer.

The 28-year-old has made 117 appearances for Leinster since his debut in 2018, amassing over 300 points. He previously worked with Stuart Lancaster during the Connacht boss’ spell at Leinster.

“I’m really excited to have the opportunity to represent Connacht on and off the field from next season,” Frawley said of his move.

“On my visits to the province with Leinster, I’ve always been struck by the passion of the supporters there, and the positive brand of rugby the team play.

“Now with the HPC and redeveloped Dexcom Stadium, it’s a hugely exciting time to be joining the club,” Frawley added.

“I can’t wait to link up with Stuart again, meet all my new teammates and the wider staff next summer, and help the club bring success to the province in the years ahead.

“I’ve loved my time at Leinster and I’m really appreciative for all the support from the fans, coaches and teammates over the last seven years. There’s still a lot of work to do and I’m looking forward to finishing the season strongly before the move to Galway in the summer.”

Frawley has featured on nine occasions — six of them as a starter — for Leinster this season, mostly at inside centre and, in more recent weeks, at fullback.

But Bernard Jackman reported on last week’s The 42 Rugby Weekly Extra podcast that Connacht intend to play the versatile back primarily as an out-half from next season.

Connacht head coach Stuart Lancaster said of his new signing: “Ciarán’s arrival next season is a real statement of intent by the club. I know him well from my time in Leinster and I saw him grow from an academy prospect into a key member of the senior squad and play for Ireland also.

“He’s still only 28 so I firmly believe his best days are still ahead of him, and I’m delighted that the club have been able to secure a player of his calibre.

“He will be a big asset in the years ahead and personally I am really excited about working with him again.”