Ciarán Frawley set to join Connacht from next season

LEINSTER AND IRELAND back Ciarán Frawley is set to join Connacht next season, The 42 understands.

On Monday’s Rugby Weekly Extra podcast for The 42 subscribers, Bernard Jackman reported that the 28-year-old will move west this summer after nine seasons with his native province.

Jackman believes that Connacht aim to field the versatile Frawley primarily as an out-half.

Skerries man Frawley has made 117 appearances for Leinster and earned nine caps for Ireland.

Frawley has featured on eight occasions — five of them as a starter — for Leinster this season, mostly at inside centre and, in more recent weeks, at fullback.

He previously worked with Connacht head coach Stuart Lancaster during the latter’s time at Leinster.

