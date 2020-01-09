Ciaran Sheehan 'very sharp' and 'in great condition' on Cork return

Cork’s Ciaran Sheehan during the McGrath Cup tie against Kerry on 29 December.

WHILE MOST OF the discussion among GAA fans about the AFL over the past week has surrounded Cathal McShane’s trial with the Adelaide Crows, another county have benefited from a move in the opposite direction.

2010 All-Ireland winner Ciaran Sheehan is back in training with the Cork panel after spending six years in Australia.

The Éire Óg clubman packed his bags and decamped Down Under in November 2013 to join Melbourne side Carlton.

He made just six AFL appearances over the following four years as he battled an unfortunate run of injuries before spending a further two years working with the league’s Players’ Association.

Now Sheehan is home right as things appear to be looking up for Cork football.

Granted, they begin life in 2020 in Division 3, but a close-fought Munster final defeat to Kerry and progression to the Super 8s – which included a solid 60-minute display against Dublin – were seen as positive signs for Rebel County in 2019.

Sheehan’s return comes after Cork’s minors and U20s both claimed All-Ireland honours last season.

“Absolutely brilliant to have him back,” says Mark Collins.

“He was my age growing up. So, I would have played with him since I was U14.

Mark Collins was in attendance at the Allianz Football League 2020 launch in Dublin. Source: Brendan Moran/SPORTSFILE

“He’s a model professional, everything he does is spot on and he’s great for the younger players in the panel too.

“Even the way he speaks around the place is a huge boost. Obviously he has serious potential as a footballer and talent as a footballer. It’s a massive boost to have him back.

“He fitted in straight away again with us. I thought it might take it a bit of time for him to get used to Gaelic football again but, to be honest, he’s been very sharp since he came back. He’s in great condition.

“We’re really looking forward to playing with him again,” he added.

