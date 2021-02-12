City claim bragging rights over United in Manchester derby

MANCHESTER CITY continued their impressive form with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Manchester United that sees them climb above their rivals into second place in the Women’s Super League.

Lucy Bronze put the hosts ahead in the first half before Lauren Hemp and Caroline Weir wrapped up victory with second-half strikes as City recorded a seventh successive league win.

After a cagey start at the Manchester City Academy Stadium, England star Bronze gave the hosts the lead in the 23rd minute with a powerful shot into the bottom-right corner after United failed to clear a corner.

Although the Reds mounted a decent response, most notably through a shot from Hayley Ladd that went just wide of the far post, the Blues were able to maintain their 1-0 advantage going into half-time.

United pushed for an equaliser after the break with striker Christen Press trying her luck on a number of occasions, but they could not get back on terms and City secured the points with two more goals in the final 19 minutes.

England forward Hemp doubled the Blues’ lead in the 71st minute before Scotland international Weir made the game safe with a stunning chip from the edge of the box in the 84th minute.

Victory sees City move a point above United – and two points behind leaders Chelsea – while still boasting a game in hand over their local rivals.