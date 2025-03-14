Kildare's Claire Melia to make more history in European club basketball

KILDARE NATIVE CLAIRE Melia is set to become the first Irish woman to compete in a European basketball club final.

Her Spanish team Baxi Ferrol will progress to the FIBA EuroCup final after a 156-136 aggregate victory over French outfit LDLC ASVEL Feminin. Baxi Ferrol lost the second leg in Lyon by 74-63 but still did enough to advance.

Melia made history in that first leg tie last week as she became the first Irishwoman to play at this stage of a European club competition. She also top-scored for Baxi Ferrol with 27 points to help them achieve a stunning upset win over the defending champions.

She scored 13 points, nine rebounds and four assists in Thursday’s second leg. Melia will now make more history on the European stage as Baxi Ferrol prepare to face Villeneuve d’Ascq LM, in a two-legged FIBA EuroCup Women final. The first leg will take place in Ferrol on 26 March, followed by the return in France on 2 April.

