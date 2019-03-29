This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 29 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It came to a stage where getting out of bed would take an hour, my joints were completely swollen'

Clare’s Ciara Harvey was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis at the age of 19.

By Daragh Small Friday 29 Mar 2019, 6:30 AM
37 minutes ago 1,274 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4565406

WHEN CIARA HARVEY began to find it difficult to get out of bed in the morning, and couldn’t lift the kettle, she really started to get worried.

Ciara 1 Clare's Ciara Harvey. Source: LGFA.

The then 19-year-old was on the back of a long arduous season with club and county but the pains and aches that plagued her body failed to ease by the following January.

She had been a rising star for Clare and West Clare Gaels, Ladies Football was her passion, and when Dr. John Carey diagnosed rheumatoid arthritis it was a dreadful blow.

“It was a shock to get diagnosed like that,” says 27-year-old Harvey.

“In the run up to that year, we had reached the All-Ireland club final in November. I thought it was because I was just doing a lot, that was why my body wasn’t feeling the best.

“But I was going from playing an All-Ireland final in mid-November to not being able to get out of the bed in December, it was a huge red flag. It was very difficult.

“From being so active to finding it hard to get out of bed, it was a huge adjustment.”

Her father, Kieran, is the chairman of Clare Ladies Football, while sisters Shauna, Grainne and Caoimhe all play the game too.

The prospect of having to give up what she loved was unthinkable but Harvey wasn’t physically able to return to the playing field.

“I had pains and aches and was feeling very stiff,” said Harvey.

“That is normal with football to a certain degree. After a game you wouldn’t feel the best anyway and you would go for a swim to recover.

“It felt normal but it came to a stage where getting out of bed would take an hour, my joints were completely swollen. If the kettle was full I couldn’t lift it, normal tasks that you take for granted became very difficult.

The Clare team huddle The Clare team huddle in 2016. Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

“I got very worried because I knew that this wasn’t just tiredness. When you look at your fingers and they represent sausages rather than normal fingers then something is wrong. I did a few tests and went to a consultant and he diagnosed me straight away.

“In my head I accepted the fact that I probably wouldn’t be able to play football again.

“My Dad and my sisters are so involved in football and my house is football mad. For the first couple of months it was very hard to adjust not going to training with my sisters and not being able to play.”

The Querrin native took an extended break and began to focus on her own long journey towards recovery.

But four years on from her diagnosis, West Clare Gaels were stuck for a goalkeeper, when their original number one was injured.

There was no back-up and Harvey was only delighted to get the opportunity to wear the jersey again. She deputised and never looked back after that.

Having started playing inter-county football for Clare at U-14 level, there was always going to be a draw there too. And when the county reconvened ahead of the 2016 season, Harvey was back in.

Living with her condition and playing football was never going to be straightforward either, and Harvey suffered a broken foot playing for her club just before a TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate semi-final against Tipperary in 2016.

She returned following that metatarsal injury, but then last year provided its own problems when the Beast from the East wreaked havoc with Harvey’s health.

Ciara 2 (1) Between the posts. Source: LGFA.

“My joints swell and they are very painful in that sort of weather. Doing normal things is a lot harder. Even just walking to the shop is a lot harder on the body,” said Harvey.

“I was trying to train and I was just making myself worse. I had to take a bit of time out. “Once I let the body rest and recover for the couple of months, I am flying now again.”

Harvey turns 28 in May and on 11 October she will marry Robert Daly. She is an accountant for AMQ Accountants Ltd in Ennis and has also recently completed her green cert in agriculture.

There’s a lot going on but this Sunday it’s back to basics and a massive Lidl National Football League Division 2 clash with Laois in Mallow (throw-in 1pm).

“It’s going to be a very competitive game. All the games in Division 2 have been extremely competitive from the start. Laois didn’t get off to the best start but the last two games they have really competed,” said Harvey.

“It will be a very tight game and we are going to meet later on in the year as well. We will be sizing each other up for that.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Daragh Small
@The42GAA
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Next France coach will be chosen before World Cup says Les Bleus rugby chief, Laporte
    Next France coach will be chosen before World Cup says Les Bleus rugby chief, Laporte
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Vunipola: Mental weakness not an issue for England
    CHELTENHAM
    Presenting Percy 'lame as a duck' after Gold Cup and ruled out for the season
    Presenting Percy 'lame as a duck' after Gold Cup and ruled out for the season
    Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D'Allen has 'done enough' for season
    5 horses to follow over the next 12 months after the Cheltenham Festival
    FOOTBALL
    'He was always playing the computer game Football Manager'
    'He was always playing the computer game Football Manager'
    Fomer AC Milan and Chelsea attacker returns home
    OGS: I've always been stupid or naive enough to dream about Man United job
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    Republic of Ireland hit with Uefa charge over tennis ball protest
    Republic of Ireland hit with Uefa charge over tennis ball protest
    'It's a privilege to come back and put the jersey on' - Whelan's Second Coming
    'Disgruntled fans have a right to protest whatever way they want'
    FAI
    Shane Ross says John Delaney €100k loan 'raises serious questions' about FAI
    Shane Ross says John Delaney €100k loan 'raises serious questions' about FAI
    Provincial football associations back Delaney by acknowledging his 'contribution to the grassroots game'
    Critics who say the tennis-ball protest was 'nonsense' epitomise the big problem with Irish football
    IRELAND
    'I couldn't ask for any more to be honest... I'm living my dream, as cringe as that sounds'
    'I couldn't ask for any more to be honest... I'm living my dream, as cringe as that sounds'
    Jon Walters: 'Now that I'm finished as a player, I'll spend a lot of time on myself'
    'I wouldn't have said yes if I didn't think deep down that I could do it'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie