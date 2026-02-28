LOUTH AND TYRONE , wuile the Clare hurlers have clinched promotion back to the top flight of the hurling league.
Clare’s fifth successive win in Division 1B in hurling, achieved at the expense of Carlow, saw them clinch promotion with Brian Lohan’s team having one game left to play. Shane Meehan struck the only goal of the game at Netwatch Cullen Park.
In Division 2 of the the football league, Louth, inspired by Ciaran Downey and Sam Mulroy, ran out 1-22 to 1-12 victors away from home against Cavan.
Downey fired 1-4, while Mulroy chipped in with 0-6, as the Wee County claimed a ten-point success.
Tyrone were comfortable winners as they posted 0-28 in their victory over Offaly in Dungannon.
Clare claim hurling league promotion, Louth and Tyrone bag football wins
Results
Allianz Football League
Division 2
Division 3
Division 4
Allianz Hurling League
Division 1B
More to follow…
Results
Allianz Hurling League
Division 2
Division 3
Division 4
