More Stories
Mark Rodgers in action for Clare tonight. INPHO
around the grounds

Clare claim hurling league promotion, Louth and Tyrone bag football wins

Plenty league action around the country this evening.
8.26pm, 28 Feb 2026

Results

Allianz Football League

Division 2

  • Cavan 1-12 Louth 1-22
  • Tyrone 0-28 Offaly 2-13

Division 3

  • Down 1-18 Fermanagh 1-15
  • Laois 3-16 Westmeath 1-13
  • Limerick 1-12 Clare 1-21

Division 4

  • Antrim 2-18 Wicklow 1-14

Allianz Hurling League

Division 1B

  • Carlow 0-18 Clare 1-28

*****

LOUTH AND TYRONE , wuile the Clare hurlers have clinched promotion back to the top flight of the hurling league.

Clare’s fifth successive win in Division 1B in hurling, achieved at the expense of Carlow, saw them clinch promotion with Brian Lohan’s team having one game left to play. Shane Meehan struck the only goal of the game at Netwatch Cullen Park.

In Division 2 of the the football league, Louth, inspired by Ciaran Downey and Sam Mulroy, ran out 1-22 to 1-12 victors away from home against Cavan.

 

Downey fired 1-4, while Mulroy chipped in with 0-6, as the Wee County claimed a ten-point success.

Tyrone were comfortable winners as they posted 0-28 in their victory over Offaly in Dungannon.

More to follow…

*****

Results 

Allianz Hurling League

Division 2

  • Derry 0-14 London 3-7
  • Mayo 1-12 Meath 0-20

Division 3

  • Roscommon 1-16 Tyrone 0-19

Division 4

  • Lancashire 0-12 Longford 3-18
  • Leitrim 0-20 Cavan 0-17
Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie