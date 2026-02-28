Clare claim hurling league promotion, Louth and Tyrone bag football wins

Results

Allianz Football League

Division 2

Cavan 1-12 Louth 1-22

Tyrone 0-28 Offaly 2-13

Division 3

Down 1-18 Fermanagh 1-15

Laois 3-16 Westmeath 1-13

Limerick 1-12 Clare 1-21

Division 4

Antrim 2-18 Wicklow 1-14

Allianz Hurling League

Division 1B

Carlow 0-18 Clare 1-28

Clare hurlers have clinched promotion back to the top flight of the hurling league.

Clare’s fifth successive win in Division 1B in hurling, achieved at the expense of Carlow, saw them clinch promotion with Brian Lohan’s team having one game left to play. Shane Meehan struck the only goal of the game at Netwatch Cullen Park.

In Division 2 of the the football league, Louth, inspired by Ciaran Downey and Sam Mulroy, ran out 1-22 to 1-12 victors away from home against Cavan.

Downey fired 1-4, while Mulroy chipped in with 0-6, as the Wee County claimed a ten-point success.

Tyrone were comfortable winners as they posted 0-28 in their victory over Offaly in Dungannon.

More to follow…

Results

Allianz Hurling League

Division 2

Derry 0-14 London 3-7

Mayo 1-12 Meath 0-20

Division 3

Roscommon 1-16 Tyrone 0-19

Division 4