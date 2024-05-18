Cork fend off Clare fightback to pick up valuable win in Ennis

Clare 1-11

Cork 1-13

Páraic McMahon reports from Cusack Park

Last year, Clare defeated Cork by a single point in the Munster SFC quarter-final, overcoming the Rebels for the first time in championship since 1997 thanks to a late Cillian Rouine point.

There was no such dramatics this time round with Cork the deserving victors following a relatively drab affair in Ennis on Saturday evening in the battle of the two teams who would both argue they are the second best county in Munster.

Tyrone manager Brian Dooher was among the 3,262 spectators in Cusack Park and on his long journey back North he won’t be quaking in his boots at their upcoming meeting with the two sides he witnessed in action.

Cork were the superior team in the opening half, both defensively and offensively, by the half-time whistle they deservingly led by five points. At this stage, Clare had yet to score from play with Daniel O’Mahony among those in the Rebels defence particularly prominent in snuffing out any potential opportunities with Colm O’Callaghan strong at midfield.

It was Seán Powter’s goal on 16 minutes that pushed the visitors into their five-point advantage. Midfielder Colm O’Callaghan, who stood out when the visitors were on top, had the assist for this green flag while Powter turned the provider for their next score when Brian Hurley extended Cork’s lead to six points.

Two converted frees in succession from Emmet McMahon helped Clare reduce the deficit but two of the final three scores in the half for Cork saw them run in with a 1-6 0-4 lead at the interval.

An improvement followed from Clare on the restart with Daniel Walsh hitting two points as they finally registered a score from play.

This time around, it was Cork that found scores a bit more difficult to come by. Paul Walsh got off them mark with 42 minutes on the clock but Clare replied when Aaron Griffin produced a soccer-like finish to the goal, corner-back Manus Doherty producing a tremendous run to set up the Lissycasey man for the score that brought the hosts to within a point.

Suddenly, Clare were back with a shout but scores began to dry up with free-takers Emmet McMahon and Brian Hurley trading efforts.

Clare got back on level terms with a converted free from Ciaran Downes but Cork replied with points from Tommy Walsh and Steven Sherlock.

Getting an impact off the bench was noticeable from Cork: they replaced their entire full-forward line but Sherlock and Mark Cronin kicked vital scores as they managed to hold off a Clare comeback and pick up a valuable two points in group three of the All-Ireland SFC.

Next up for Clare is a trip to Omagh to face Tyrone while Cork meet the recently crowned Ulster champions, Donegal.

Scorers for Cork: B Hurley (0-3, 0-1 free); S Powter (1-0); S Sherlock (0-1 free), M Cronin (0-1 free), P Walsh (0-2 each); T Walsh, C O’Callaghan, C Óg Jones, C Corbett (0-1 each).

Scorers for Clare: E McMahon (0-5, 0-5 frees); A Griffin (1-0); C Downes (0-1 free, 0-1 45), D Walsh (0-2 each); D Coughlan, J Stack (0-1 each).

Clare

1. Stephen Ryan (Kilrush Shamrocks);

3. Cillian Brennan (Clondegad), 2. Manus Doherty (Éire Óg), 4. Ronan Lanigan (Éire Óg);

7. Ikem Ugwueru (Éire Óg), 6. Cillian Rouine (Ennistymon), 5. Alan Sweeney (St Breckan’s);

9. Brian McNamara (Cooraclare), 8. Darragh Bohannon (Shannon Gaels);

12. Gavin Murray (Éire Óg), 11. Dermot Coughlan (Kilmurry Ibrickane), 10. Daniel Walsh (Kilmurry Ibrickane)

13. Emmet McMahon (Kildysart), 15. Ciaran Downes (Kilmihil), 14. Aaron Griffin (Lissycasey)

Subs:

17: Micheál Garry (Cooraclare) for Sweeney (32)

21. Éinne O’Connor (Éire Óg) for Murray (52)

25. Jamie Stack (St Breckan’s) for Downes (57)

24. Joe McGann (St Breckan’s) for Griffin (66)

19. Mark McInerney (Éire Óg) for Rouine (73).

Cork

1. Christopher Kelly (Éire Óg)’

3. Daniel O’Mahony (Knockagree), 2. Kevin Flahive (Douglas), 4. Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty);

5. Rory Maguire (Castlehaven), 6. Tommy Walsh (Kanturk), 7. Matty Taylor (Mallow)

9. Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg), 8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s);

12. Brian O’Donnell (Carrigaline), 11. Seán Powter (Douglas), 10. Paul Walsh (Kanturk);

13. Chris Óg Jones (Uibh Laoire), 14. Conor Corbett (Cylda Rovers), 15. Brian Hurley (Castlehaven)

Subs:

25. Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers) for Powter (56)

26. Steven Sherlock (St Finbarr’s) for Óg Jones (59)

24. Ruairí Deane (Bantry Blues) for Corbett (59)

23. Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree) for Hurley (66)

20. John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers) for Walsh (73)

Referee: Seán Lonergan (Tipperary)