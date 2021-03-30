Former Arsenal Fan TV favourite passes away

Claude Callegari (right) was a regular on Arsenal Fan TV.

TRIBUTES HAVE POURED in for former Arsenal Fan TV favourite Claude Callegari who died at the age of 58.

The death of the outspoken Gunners supporter was announced on social media this morning. Callegari was a regular on the YouTube channel until last year.

He repeatedly called for Arsene Wenger’s departure during the latter years of his tenure at the club.

“We can’t believe we are writing this, with permission from Claude’s father, it is with great sadness and a broken heart that we have to announce that our dear friend and legend Claude sadly passed away yesterday afternoon, 29 March,” a statement on behalf of the family read.

“RIP dear friend, gone but never forgotten. Gooner for life.”

