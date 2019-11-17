Kerry, Mayo and Clare clubs prevail on busy day as Ulster hurling final decided by penalties

ANTRIM’S NAOMH ÉANNA were crowned Ulster intermediate hurling champions on a hectic day of provincial activity which also saw Mayo’s Tooreen edge out Galway’s Kinvara to secure the Connacht IHC title.

In Ulster there was drama when the intermediate hurling final was decided by penalties. Antrim’s Naomh Éanna and Dungannon Eoghan Ruadh of Tyrone couldn’t be separated after extra-time, with the scoreline reading 2-20 apiece as both sides prepared for penalties.

Only one goal was scored in the shootout, with Naomh Éanna coming out on top after team captain Cormac Ross slotted home the first penalty. Their Dungannon opponents bowed out after failing to convert any of their shots at goal.

It’s a first-ever intermediate provincial hurling crown for the Namoh Éanna outfit who are managed by Antrim legend Terence McNaughton.

In Connacht it was Mayo’s Tooreen who edged out Kinvara of Galway to seal the intermediate hurling crown with a five-point win.

Shane Boland produced a man-of-the-match display to steer the Mayo side to victory. Galway star Conor Whelan and Cathal Curtin both scored goals for Kinvara but it wasn’t enough to deny Tooreen’s charge for glory.

In Munster there were provincial final spots up for grabs in the intermediate football competition. Kerry’s Templenoe secured one of those places with a win over Éire Óg (Cork) while Clare’s St Breckan’s also progressed to the final after edging out Tipperary side Moycarkey-Borris.

Adrian Spillane popped up with a goal to help Templenoe on their way an eight-point victory, with Stephen O’Sullivan and Killian Spillane both finishing with 0-6 each.

Aidan Davidson hit 0-8 for St Breckan’s who conceded just one point in the second half against Moycarkey-Borris.

There was also intermediate football action in Ulster as Monaghan’s Magheracloone and Galbally Pearses progressed to the final.

Michael Metzger’s haul of seven points helped steer the Monaghan outfit to a six-point victory over Down’s Glenn.

Mark Donnelly and Conor Donaghy both posted 0-4 for the victorious Galbally Pearses while Daniel Kerr finished with five points in their emphatic win over St Naul’s of Donegal.

Connacht

Intermediate hurling final

Kinvara (Galway) 2-10 Tooreen (Mayo) 0-21

Munster

Intermediate football semi-finals

Éire Óg (Cork) 0-12 Templenoe (Kerry) 1-17

St Breckan’s (Clare) 0-12 Moycarkey-Borris (Tipperary) 0-5

Ulster

Intermediate football semi-finals

Magheracloone (Monaghan) 0-13 Glenn (Down) 0-7

Galbally Pearses (Tyrone) 1-22 St Naul’s (Donegal) 0-11

Intermediate hurling final

Dungannon Eoghan Ruadh (Tyrone) 2-20 Naomh Éanna (Antrim) 2-20 [Naomh Éanna win 1-0 on penalties]

