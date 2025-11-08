5 key GAA club storylines to look out for this weekend

1. Newcomers versus veterans

The 2022 All-Ireland champions, Kilcoo, could hardly have more club championship experience. For the 12th time in 13 seasons, the Magpies are representing Down in the Ulster championship. They have appeared in six finals during that stretch, losing last year by the minimum to eventual All-Ireland finalists, Errigal Ciarán.

They meet Tyrone opposition again this year, albeit an unexpected one. Loughmacrory’s fairytale first title was their holy grail. After the elation, can they reset and press on for provincial honours? They might reflect that Cuala were also first-timers when they emerged from Dublin last year. The billing of underdogs will be nothing new to them, no more than the favourites tag won’t discommode Kilcoo.

They didn’t get it all their own way in Down, where a last-gasp two-point miss let them off the hook in the semi-final. They made easier work of the final, and with the Branagans, Aaron and Darryl, plus Paul Devlin in good form, they have plenty of been-there-done-that experience.

Ulster SFC quarter-final – Saturday

Loughmacrory (Tyrone) v Kilcoo (Down), O’Neills Healy Park, 7.15pm (RTÉ2)

2. The coming force and the record champions

For a club formed in 1972, it’s remarkable how Ballyhale Shamrocks have swept to the top of the Kilkenny (21 titles), Leinster (12), and All-Ireland (9) rolls of honour. Their last national crown arrived in 2023, and the appetite has only sharpened for another extended campaign in the interim. Henry Shefflin’s half-forward line of 10. Adrian Mullen, 11. Eoin Cody, and 12. TJ Reid is simply the strongest in the country.

Kilcormac-Killoughey have been to an All-Ireland final in 2012 and have all the potential to do so again. Offaly’s All-Ireland U20 hurling champions of 2024 featured eight Kilcormac men on the field: James Mahon, Brecon Kavanagh, Ter Guinan, Colin Spain, Leigh Kavanagh, Adam Screeney, Alex Kavanagh, and Daniel Hand.

Charlie Mitchell captained their ‘23 finalists and has been among the first wave to break into the Faithful senior team. At club level, he has scored 3-20 since returning to fitness, while Screeney accounts for 1-51 (1-14 from play).

Leinster SHC club quarter-final – Sunday

Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny) v Kilcormac-Killoughey (Offaly), UPMC Nowlan Park, 1.45pm (TG4)

3. Family ties

The close bonds of club football have been driving Newbridge and Madden this year.

There’s a close-knit feel about Derry champions Newbridge. Between the six McGrogans, three Dohertys, the McAteers, and the Youngs, most of the team is made up of either brothers or cousins. They ended Glen’s reign as All-Ireland champions last year and defended their title by holding off Magherafelt this term. They already have a round of provincial football under their belts, beating Dunloy last weekend, and will want to match the impact Glen have made outside the county.

Madden, meanwhile, dedicated their breakthrough Armagh title to Patrick and Ceira Grimley and Ciara McElvanna, who died in a tragic collision two years ago. Patrick’s brother, Niall, and cousin, Conor, led the way for that historic and emotional triumph.

This will be another step up, although last year’s Armagh champions, Clann Éireann, disposed of Newbridge in the quarter-finals. That knowledge could equally steel the Derrymen for this challenge.

Ulster SFC quarter-final – Sunday

Madden (Armagh) v Newbridge (Derry), BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, 3.30pm (TG4)

4. Tricky title defence

For such a convincing All-Ireland triumph last January, Na Fianna’s title defence hasn’t generated much buzz. They just about clung onto their Dublin crown, beating Cuala in extra-time and Lucan Sarsfields with a last-ditch surge. That said, the Glasnevin group won in similar last-gasp fashion in 2024.

They will be fancied to make a Leinster final, although St Martin’s gave them enough trouble last year in a four-point defeat at Parnell Park. Home advantage will boost their prospects.

They were impressive Wexford winners, going unbeaten across eight games, with the O’Connors, Barry, Jack, and Rory, crucial to their success. No Wexford club has made the Leinster final since Oulart-The Ballagh’s 2015 triumph. This is Martin’s fourth crack since then. They’ll be keen to make a bigger impact.

Leinster SHC club quarter-final – Sunday

St Martin’s (Wexford) v Na Fianna (Dublin), Chadwicks Wexford Park, 3pm

5. The final county finals

The last two entrants to the All-Ireland Club Championship will be determined this weekend.

The delayed Tipperary SFC final will be an emotional affair following the tragic passing of county football manager and Clonmel Commercials stalwart Philly Ryan. His club are eyeing a 22nd title, which would move them one clear of Fethard atop the roll of honour. Their stern defence, marshalled by Ryan’s son, Shane, in goal, has been a standout feature, conceding just 10 points per game.

They meet neighbours Kilsheelan-Kilcash, who haven’t made this stage of the championship since 1981. Their most recent title arrived in 1972. Yet, they carry momentum having dumped out double-double-chasing Loughmore-Castleiney in the semi-finals with Micheál Freaney’s stoppage-time two-pointer.

Like Commercials, Newcastle West are seeking to regain the Limerick SFC title after missing out last year. They needed a late semi-final equaliser against Fr Casey’s before taking control in extra-time.

Their opposition, Mungret St Paul’s, toppled holders Adare to make it through to the second final in the club’s history as they bid to collect a first Fr Casey Cup.

Tipperary SFC final – Saturday

Clonmel Commercials v Kilsheelan-Kilcash, FBD Semple Stadium, 3pm

Limerick SFC final – Sunday