David Clifford and East Kerry left dejected (file photo). James Crombie/INPHO
Ballina Stephenites to defend title in Mayo final, Rathmore knock East Kerry out

Éire Óg win first-ever Cork ladies senior football title.
4.01pm, 11 Oct 2025

Mayo senior football semi-finals

  • Ballina Stephenites 1-12 Knockmore 0-8
  • Crossmolina v Westport, Charlestown, 4pm.

Kerry senior football quarter-finals

  • Rathmore 1-21 East Kerry 0-9
  • Austin Stacks v Kenmare Shamrocks, Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney, 4pm.

Cork ladies senior football final replay

  • Éire Óg 1-12 Aghada 1-8 (after extra-time)

 Galway senior football semi-finals

  • Maigh Cuilinn v Tuam Stars, Pearse Stadium, Salthill, 5.45pm.
  • Corofin v Salthill-Knocknacarra, Pearse Stadium, Salthill, 7.30pm.

**********

BALLINA STEPHENITES MAINTAINED their Mayo senior football three in a row bid with a semi-final success against Knockmore this afternoon.

Ballina came through a repeat of last year’s final to set up a Moclair Cup showdown against Crossmolina or Westport, who face off later this evening.

The defending champions ran out 1-12 to 0-8 winners in Crossmolina.

They led 0-6 to 0-2 at half time, and Luke Doherty scored the only goal of the game shortly after the restart:

Ballina free-taker Evan Regan was on song, while Niall Feeney, Conor McStay and Frank Irwin all hit 0-2 apiece.

“Overall, we’re happy,” Ballina selector and Mayo great Cora Staunton reflected.

“We still have a lot to work on. Picked up a few niggles there as well, sore bodies and eight days’ time is the big one.”

Meanwhile, Rathmore have knocked East Kerry out in the Kerry senior football quarter-finals.

Rathmore stormed to a 1-21 to 0-9 win at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney.

They led 1-6 to 0-7 at half time, Mark Ryan raising the green flag.

And Rathmore pushed on in the second half, outscoring East Kerry 0-15 to 0-2.

Ciaran Collins led the border club’s scoring charge with 0-6 (2 frees), while Kerry All-Ireland winners Paul Murphy (0-3) and Shane Ryan (0-1) featured prominently.

David Clifford scored 0-5 for East Kerry, including a two-pointer in the first half.

Austin Stacks and Kenmare Shamrocks go head to head in today’s other quarter-final clash.

paul-murphy Rathmore's Paul Murphy (file photo). Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Elsewhere, Éire Óg won their first-ever Cork ladies senior football title after extra-time in a replay against Aghada.

Appearing in their fifth consecutive decider, Éire Óg dethroned the champions after another tight battle at MTU Cork.

It was 1-4 apiece at half time after goals from Lisa Murphy (Éire Óg) and Bríanna Smith (Aghada), and 1-7 apiece at full-time. Éire Óg moved into the ascendency in extra-time, leading 1-10 to 1-8 at the break and 1-12 to 1-8 at full-time.

It will have been a sweet victory for the Ovens/Farran outfit, who lost out after a free-kick shootout last year.

