Ballina free-taker Evan Regan was on song, while Niall Feeney, Conor McStay and Frank Irwin all hit 0-2 apiece.
“Overall, we’re happy,” Ballina selector and Mayo great Cora Staunton reflected.
“We still have a lot to work on. Picked up a few niggles there as well, sore bodies and eight days’ time is the big one.”
Ballina Stephenities selector Cora Staunton told https://t.co/oMDt5TDtsP that there is still plenty to work on and improve on before the Mayo GAA Connacht Gold Senior Football final in eight days time. Ballina defeated Knockmore 1-12 to 0-08 in Crossmolina this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/XF1bZMaN4C
Elsewhere, Éire Óg won their first-ever Cork ladies senior football title after extra-time in a replay against Aghada.
Appearing in their fifth consecutive decider, Éire Óg dethroned the champions after another tight battle at MTU Cork.
It was 1-4 apiece at half time after goals from Lisa Murphy (Éire Óg) and Bríanna Smith (Aghada), and 1-7 apiece at full-time. Éire Óg moved into the ascendency in extra-time, leading 1-10 to 1-8 at the break and 1-12 to 1-8 at full-time.
It will have been a sweet victory for the Ovens/Farran outfit, who lost out after a free-kick shootout last year.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Ballina Stephenites to defend title in Mayo final, Rathmore knock East Kerry out
Mayo senior football semi-finals
Kerry senior football quarter-finals
Cork ladies senior football final replay
Galway senior football semi-finals
**********
BALLINA STEPHENITES MAINTAINED their Mayo senior football three in a row bid with a semi-final success against Knockmore this afternoon.
Ballina came through a repeat of last year’s final to set up a Moclair Cup showdown against Crossmolina or Westport, who face off later this evening.
The defending champions ran out 1-12 to 0-8 winners in Crossmolina.
They led 0-6 to 0-2 at half time, and Luke Doherty scored the only goal of the game shortly after the restart:
Ballina free-taker Evan Regan was on song, while Niall Feeney, Conor McStay and Frank Irwin all hit 0-2 apiece.
“Overall, we’re happy,” Ballina selector and Mayo great Cora Staunton reflected.
“We still have a lot to work on. Picked up a few niggles there as well, sore bodies and eight days’ time is the big one.”
Meanwhile, Rathmore have knocked East Kerry out in the Kerry senior football quarter-finals.
Rathmore stormed to a 1-21 to 0-9 win at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney.
They led 1-6 to 0-7 at half time, Mark Ryan raising the green flag.
And Rathmore pushed on in the second half, outscoring East Kerry 0-15 to 0-2.
Ciaran Collins led the border club’s scoring charge with 0-6 (2 frees), while Kerry All-Ireland winners Paul Murphy (0-3) and Shane Ryan (0-1) featured prominently.
David Clifford scored 0-5 for East Kerry, including a two-pointer in the first half.
Austin Stacks and Kenmare Shamrocks go head to head in today’s other quarter-final clash.
Rathmore's Paul Murphy (file photo). Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO
Elsewhere, Éire Óg won their first-ever Cork ladies senior football title after extra-time in a replay against Aghada.
Appearing in their fifth consecutive decider, Éire Óg dethroned the champions after another tight battle at MTU Cork.
It was 1-4 apiece at half time after goals from Lisa Murphy (Éire Óg) and Bríanna Smith (Aghada), and 1-7 apiece at full-time. Éire Óg moved into the ascendency in extra-time, leading 1-10 to 1-8 at the break and 1-12 to 1-8 at full-time.
It will have been a sweet victory for the Ovens/Farran outfit, who lost out after a free-kick shootout last year.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Club GAA club gaa wrap Cub GAA Wrap