Callanan's Drom & Inch reach Tipperary quarter-finals while St Finbarr's crash out in Cork

SÉAMUS CALLANAN’S DROM & Inch have advanced to the quarter-final stage of the Tipperary SHC following a four-point win over JK Brackens on Sunday.

The All-Ireland winning captain featured as his side finished with 14 men after Johnny Ryan was sent off in the first minute of the opening half.

They also conceded a goal later in the half when Lyndon Fairbrother converted a penalty to leave the scoreline reading 1-2 to 0-5.

But it was Drom & Inch who came away as 2-16 to 1-15 winners with goals coming from David Butler and a David Collins penalty.

They join Thurles Sarsfields who booked their place in the quarter-finals after a win over Loughmore/Castleiney on Friday.

Elsewhere in the Tipperary SHC, Kildangan defeated Roscrea by 2-19 to 0-14, Holycross Ballycahill were 0-23 to 1-18 winners over Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill and Clonoulty Rossmore overcame Nenagh by 1-22 to 1-16.

In Cork, last year’s semi-finalists St Finbarr’s crashed out of the senior hurling championship after losing out to Na Piarsaigh.

Evan Sheehan finished with a tally of 0-9, including seven frees, while Shane Forde pocketed 2-2 to help Na Piarsaigh on their way to a 2-23 to 0-17 win. The result means St Finbarr’s cannot progress to the knockout stages of the competition.

Elsewhere in the Cork SHC, Blackrock secured top spot in Group B with a 2-26 to 2-14 victory against Newtownshandrum.

Jamie Coughlan hit the two goals for the losing side while the Blackrock goals came from Tadhg Deasy and Alan Connolly.

Tommy Larkins and Loughrea picked up wins in the Galway Senior A SHC. Tommy Larkins scored a 1-11 to 0-10 victory over Tynagh Abbey Duniry while Loughrea defeated Cappataggle by 1-16 to 1-12.

There were two senior hurling championship games down for decision in Waterford. Roanmore were 2-21 to 0-17 winners over Mount Sion in Group B. The Group C clash between Dungarvan and Lismore produced a 10-goal battle with Lismore winning by 6-18 to 4-19.

In Dublin, St Judes and Faughs were both on the winning side of their Group 3 outings. St Judes edged out Whitehall Colmcille by 3-17 to 3-16 while Faughs held off St Brigid’s bu 0-19 to 1-14.

