Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 25 July, 2020
Galway champions rally from 10 points down to win five-goal thriller as club hurling action continues

St Thomas’ edged out Castlegar while Thurles Sarsfields were among the winners in the Tipperary championship.

By Sinead Farrell Saturday 25 Jul 2020, 8:32 PM
1 hour ago 2,793 Views 1 Comment
Conor Cooney [file photo].
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Conor Cooney [file photo].
Conor Cooney [file photo].
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

THERE WAS PLENTY of hurling action across the country on Saturday as the club championships continued.

In Galway, the reigning senior champions St Thomas’ played out a thrilling encounter with Castlegar, coming back from 10 points down to clinch a 2-23 to 3-18 win in their Senior A clash.

Goals from Oisín Connolly and Enda Concannon put Castlegar in control before Eanna Burke and Conor Cooney found the net for the holders to ultimately swing the tie.

Cooney, whose goal came in injury time, finished with a tally of 1-8 while Ger Farragher scored seven frees for Castlegar. 

Elsewhere in Senior A, Turloughmore secured a 1-18 to 1-16 win over Liam Mellows.

In Tipperary, there were wins for Drom and Inch, Loughmore-Castleiney, and Thurles Sarsfields on the opening day of the senior hurling championship.

Sarsfields stormed to a 1-19 to 1-13 victory over Kilruane MacDonaghs, outscoring their opponents 1-8 to 0-1 in the final quarter with Denis Maher producing the goal.

A goal from Kian O’Kelly helped Kilruane MacDonaghs to a 1-7 to 0-8 lead at the break but Sarsfields rallied to a six-point victory in the second half.

Former Tipperary star Lar Corbett was introduced for Sarsfields while Billy McCarthy also featured for the side following a lengthy injury absence.

Drom and Inch also battled back to defeat Roscrea after substitute David Butler brought them back into contention with a quickfire 1-1 after his late introduction.

Tipperary’s All-Ireland winning captain Séamus Callanan then scored a fortuitous goal from a long range free to give them the lead as Drom and Inch came away with a 2-18 to 2-16 win.

Loughmore-Castleiney overcame Moycarkey-Borris by 1-22 to 0-17.

The other senior championship game between Kiladangan and JK Brackens is still underway.

Elsewhere, defending Clare champions Sixmilebridge got their championship campaign off to a winning start, defeating Éire Óg Ennis by 0-17 to 0-12.

Feakle got the better of Whitegate by 0-21 to 0-16, O’Callaghans Mills sealed a 2-13 to 0-17 victory over Broadford and Wolfe Tonnes were 4-19 to 0-16 winners against Clarecastle. 

The meeting of Cratloe and Kilmaley finished in a 3-15 to 2-11 win for Cratloe. 

In Wexford, St Anne’s Rathangan progressed to the quarter-finals of the senior championship following a 2-17 to 1-19 win over Glynn-Barntown.

The other senior game between Ferns and Fethard St Mogues is into the second half.

