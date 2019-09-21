This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Hurling champions dumped out in Dublin and Wexford quarter-finals

Ballyboden St Enda’s and Naomh Eanna suffered early exits today.

By Kevin O'Brien Saturday 21 Sep 2019, 7:08 PM
53 minutes ago 4,020 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4819083
File photo of Ballyboden St. Enda's defender Stephen O'Connor.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

BALLYBODEN ST ENDA’S and Naomh Eanna were the big casualties of today’s club hurling action around the country.

St Vincent’s, who haven’t lifted a Dublin SHC crown since 1993, dumped out Leinster finalists Ballyboden with a 1-29 to 2-15 victory after extra-time. John Hetherton was in outstanding form for the victors.

Craobh Chiarain also advanced into the last four of the competition with a 3-14 to 2-13 defeat of Lucan Sarsfields.

Ferns St Aidan’s enjoyed a 1-21 to 0-12 win over reigning champions Naomh Eanna to book their place in the Wexford SHC semi-finals. They’ll be joined by 2017 winners St Martin’s who enjoyed a 2-19 to 1-19 win against Glynn-Barntown.

Patrick Horgan missed a second-half penalty but Glen Rovers held on to defeat Newtownshandrum by 1-12 to 0-14 in the Cork SHC semi-final. The Cork star hit six points in difficult conditions during the curtain-raiser at Pairc Ui Rinn.

Finally, 22-times winners Birr saw off Shinrone by 0-18 to 0-15 to seal their spot in the last four of the Offaly SHC.

Club hurling results

Cork SHC quarter-finals
Newtownshandrum 0-14 Glen Rovers 1-12
Imokilly v Sarsfields, Páirc Uí Rinn, 6.45pm

Dublin SHC quarter-finals
Craobh Chiarain 3-14 Lucan Sarsfields 2-13
Ballyboden St Enda’s 2-15 St Vincent’s,  1-29
Offaly SHC quarter-final
Shinrone 0-15 Birr 0-18
Wexford SHC quarter-finals
Ferns St Aidan’s 1-21 Naomh Eanna 0-12
St Martin’s 2-19 Glynn-Barntown 1-19

