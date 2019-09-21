Hurling champions dumped out in Dublin and Wexford quarter-finals

BALLYBODEN ST ENDA’S and Naomh Eanna were the big casualties of today’s club hurling action around the country.
St Vincent’s, who haven’t lifted a Dublin SHC crown since 1993, dumped out Leinster finalists Ballyboden with a 1-29 to 2-15 victory after extra-time. John Hetherton was in outstanding form for the victors.
Craobh Chiarain also advanced into the last four of the competition with a 3-14 to 2-13 defeat of Lucan Sarsfields.
Ferns St Aidan’s enjoyed a 1-21 to 0-12 win over reigning champions Naomh Eanna to book their place in the Wexford SHC semi-finals. They’ll be joined by 2017 winners St Martin’s who enjoyed a 2-19 to 1-19 win against Glynn-Barntown.
Patrick Horgan missed a second-half penalty but Glen Rovers held on to defeat Newtownshandrum by 1-12 to 0-14 in the Cork SHC semi-final. The Cork star hit six points in difficult conditions during the curtain-raiser at Pairc Ui Rinn.
SAVE!! Newtownshandrum keeper James Bowles keeps out Pat Horgan's penalty. pic.twitter.com/GULUXU9ma3— The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) September 21, 2019
Finally, 22-times winners Birr saw off Shinrone by 0-18 to 0-15 to seal their spot in the last four of the Offaly SHC.
Club hurling results
Cork SHC quarter-finals
Newtownshandrum 0-14 Glen Rovers 1-12
Imokilly v Sarsfields, Páirc Uí Rinn, 6.45pm
