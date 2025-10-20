Cobh Ramblers part ways with manager 4 days before crucial play-offs

COBH RAMBLERS have announced the departure of manager Michael McDermott.

The decision has been made just four days before their crucial play-offs semi-final first leg match away to Treaty United on Friday, as they bid for promotion to the Premier Division.

Richie Holland, who had been the assistant coach under McDermott, will take charge of the team on an interim basis for the upcoming games.

McDermott was only appointed to the role last December.

The call has been despite the manager guiding the Cork-based side to a second-place finish, as they finished 10 points behind First Division champions Dundalk.

It has been an eventful season for the club off the pitch, with a change in ownership last July.

Digital Athlete Ventures (DAV) took a 90% stake following the short-lived tenure of FC32.

Belfast native McDermott previously spent four years as manager of Glentoran and also had international experience as assistant coach of teams, including Qatar and Iran, working alongside former Man United assistant boss Carlos Queiroz during that period.

A club statement issued this evening added: “As we enter this important stage of the season, we encourage all supporters to get behind Richie and the squad.

“The support of our community has always been at the heart of the club, and we look forward to continuing that journey together — through the play-offs and into the future.

“At this time, the club will not be making any further comment.”