Coco Gauff disputes the chair umpire's decision during her loss to Donna Vekic. AP Photo/Andy Wong/Alamy Stock Photo
Controversy

'I'm getting cheated': Tearful Coco Gauff crashes out of Olympics following umpire dispute

The world number two lost 7-6, 6-2 to Donna Vekic of Croatia.
2.06pm, 30 Jul 2024
TEARFUL COCO GAUFF crashed out of the Olympics Games tennis tournament on Tuesday in a stormy defeat to impressive Donna Vekic of Croatia.

Vekic came through 7-6 (9/7), 6-2 to reach the quarter-finals after world number two Gauff claimed she was “getting cheated” in a lengthy argument with the chair umpire over a line call in the sixth game of the second set.

Gauff, who had already surrendered a 5-2 lead in the first set, lost her composure on break point when a ball from Vekic was incorrectly called out.

Gauff hit her return into the net only for the chair umpire to overturn the original call, and then insist that it had not hindered Gauff’s shot, therefore awarding Vekic the point rather than calling for it be replayed.

The 20-year-old wept as she pleaded her case but the point and break was awarded to Vekic.

“I have to advocate for myself all the time,” said an emotional Gauff.

“I’m getting cheated in this game. You guys are not fair to me.”

– © AFP 2024

AFP
