Sunday 23 February, 2020
Dublin's Coláiste Eoin celebrate first Leinster senior hurling title with defeat of St Kieran's

A 1-16 to 0-17 success for the winners at Netwatch Cullen Park today in Carlow.

By The42 Team Sunday 23 Feb 2020, 1:27 PM
1 hour ago 2,731 Views 1 Comment
Netwatch Cullen Park hosted today's game.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

A DRAMATIC LATE goal handed Dublin’s Coláiste Eoin a historic first Leinster senior colleges hurling title today with their 1-16 to 0-17 success over reigning champions St Kieran’s.

A late goal was the crucial score in fashioning victory for Coláiste Eoin by two points at Netwatch Cullen Park in Carlow.

The game was a repeat of last year’s final when the Kilkenny powerhouse St Kieran’s triumphed by seven points but on this occasion Coláiste Eoin turned the tables.

It was a tight contest throughout with the teams tied at 0-6 apiece at half-time. St Kieran’s had pushed ahead 0-11 to 0-8 by the 39th minute yet Coláiste Eoin were only a point in arrears, 0-12 to 0-11, entering the final quarter and the sides were level at 0-16 apiece approaching full-time.

The came that key goal and despite St Kieran’s striking a point in injury-time to cut the gap, Coláiste Eoin held on to celebrate a famous success.

Related Reads

22.02.20 13 yellows and 3 reds as O'Connor brothers lead Wexford to late win over Dublin
22.02.20 'It's great to be back competing at inter-county level' - Cavan camogie team return after almost a decade

The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

