Dublin's Coláiste Eoin celebrate first Leinster senior hurling title with defeat of St Kieran's

A DRAMATIC LATE goal handed Dublin’s Coláiste Eoin a historic first Leinster senior colleges hurling title today with their 1-16 to 0-17 success over reigning champions St Kieran’s.

A late goal was the crucial score in fashioning victory for Coláiste Eoin by two points at Netwatch Cullen Park in Carlow.

The game was a repeat of last year’s final when the Kilkenny powerhouse St Kieran’s triumphed by seven points but on this occasion Coláiste Eoin turned the tables.

It was a tight contest throughout with the teams tied at 0-6 apiece at half-time. St Kieran’s had pushed ahead 0-11 to 0-8 by the 39th minute yet Coláiste Eoin were only a point in arrears, 0-12 to 0-11, entering the final quarter and the sides were level at 0-16 apiece approaching full-time.

The came that key goal and despite St Kieran’s striking a point in injury-time to cut the gap, Coláiste Eoin held on to celebrate a famous success.

U P D A T E



From the @TopOil Corn Ui Dhúill Leinster Final



FULL TIME @colaiste_eoin 1-16@KieransCollege 0-17#FuelingTheFuture pic.twitter.com/elGxD8RI26 — Leinster GAA (@gaaleinster) February 23, 2020

