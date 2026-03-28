Hallgrimsson hopeful that Seamus Coleman will continue with Ireland

HEIMIR HALLGRIMSSON SAYS Seamus Coleman’s international future will be his own decision, but is eager for the veteran defender to continue.

Against Cezchia on Thursday, Coleman became the oldest outfield player to play a competitive match for Ireland since John Aldridge did so against Macedonia in 1996, and will turn 38 in October, meaning he will be a few months shy of his 40th birthday by the time Euro 2028 rolls around. Coleman is also into the final couple of months of his Everton contract.

But in spite of playing only 10 minutes of Premier League action since November, Coleman played into extra-time in Prague, and his return to the Irish squad last October helped to effect a stunning turnaround from the wretched defeat in Armenia.

“That would need to be him talking about that”, replied Hallgrimsson when asked if Tuesday’s friendly with North Macedonia could be Coleman’s final appearance for Ireland.

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“It’s just how he played and how he acts in the squad. It would be good for us that he will continue but it’s him [to decide]. He is the one that answers these questions.

“It would be his move first. At the moment he is playing at that level. We definitely gain from having him. Our gain is him being with us. So I would not ask that question. I think it’s unfair [with] how he is playing.”

Asked if Coleman could keep going through to Euro 2028, Hallgrimsson replied, “I can’t say. But just because of a number, it shouldn’t be a reason why he should stop if you’re implying he should stop.”

Coleman himself batted away questions about his future when asked in the immediate aftermath of defeat in Prague.

Ireland must play North Macedonia in Dublin on Tuesday in a contractually obliged friendly match, for which Hallgrimsson is expected to ring the changes and give opportunities to some fringe players. Jack Taylor may be unavailable due to personal reasons and Sammie Szmodics is out following his injury in Prague but there won’t be any additional call-ups as Liam Scales returns from suspension and Bosun Lawal, omitted from the matchday squad against the Czechs, can also come into contention in Taylor’s absence.

Hallgrimsson’s experimentation will be the first act on the long, long road to Euro 2028, but upon returning from Prague he gave his players Friday off and then gathered them on Saturday morning for a “closure meeting”, running through analysis clips on what cost them in the game so as not to repeat the same mistakes.

“If you close the door and lock the things inside and they will always come back sometime in your life”, said Hallgrimsson. “That is just for you or us as individuals but also for us as a team. Psychologically, we did well, but we can improve.”

Hallgrimsson has welcomed the opportunity to play again on Tuesday, describing it as an opportunity to get quickly back on the road after the “car crash” of Thursday night.

“I know it’s not going to be the same, probably the same focus and all of those things for that game”, he said. “But for us to grow, it is brilliant to have a game, second just to have the supporters and the people here. I know they expected a World Cup play-off game, but hopefully they will show their appreciation and support and come and support us.”