Tipperary's Colin O'Riordan appointed as Sydney Swans AFLW senior coach

COLIN O’RIORDAN has been appointed as the Sydney Swans AFLW senior coach.

The former Tipperary footballer played 34 AFL games for the club between 2016-2022.

The 30-year-old is the first Irish senior coach in the AFL/AFLW.

Since retiring from AFL due to chronic hip injuries, O’Riordan has remained at the club in several coaching roles, including head coach of the QBE Sydney Swans, U/18 male academy and AFLW assistant coach.

Sydney Swans executive general manager of AFLW football, Kate Mahony, said: “After an extensive and thorough recruitment process we feel that Colin has all the attributes to be a successful AFLW senior coach.

“Over the past couple of years, he has shown exemplary leadership in his various coaching roles at the club, with his integrity a hallmark of his character. Colin is a well-respected member of the club, and I look forward to seeing what he will bring to the program.

“We are thrilled to officially welcome Colin and his fiancée Louise into the Swans AFLW family.”

O’Riordan said: “Ever since I arrived at the Sydney Swans as a player I fell in love with the place, so to be trusted with the role as AFLW senior coach is a huge honour.

“I have a lot of faith in the current playing list and I think we have the foundations of a successful team.

“I’m extremely grateful that the club has given me the chance to take on a more senior coaching role and I can’t wait to get started.”

Meanwhile, Tipperary defender and midfielder Caitlin Kennedy has signed a rookie contract with the Brisbane Lions.

Kennedy heads to AFLW with her sister Anna-Rose having played three seasons with Geelong.