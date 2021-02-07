Horgan on the move as Sligo Rovers continue to strengthen for 2021 season

SLIGO ROVERS MANAGER Liam Buckley has bolstered his defensive options ahead of the 2021 campaign by signing Colm Horgan.

The former Cork City, Galway United and Salthill Devon right-back makes the move to the Showgrounds after spending last season with Derry City.

“Colm brings fantastic experience to the group,” said Buckley. “We know all about his ability from keeping track of him in the league over the years. I’ve enquired about him before so it’s great to be able to bring him here. It really strengthens us. Colm is a great signing for us and I think he’ll adapt very quickly.”

Horgan follows in the footsteps of his brother, Ireland and Wycombe Wanderers winger Daryl, who had a spell with Sligo Rovers in 2011.

The move will provide the 26-year-old with another opportunity to experience European football, having previously done so during his stints in Cork and Derry.

“I’m very excited,” Horgan said. “When I got the call, Liam didn’t have to say a lot. His name and the club’s name speak for themselves. I think the performances last year after the break also say a lot.

“I know it’s a brilliantly run-club and that the supporters here are always on hand to give the club an extra push when it’s needed. It’s football-mad here and I’m chomping at the bit to get started.

“The manager has a proven record of making players better and the club itself has a fantastic reputation. There’s European football to come and after fourth-place last season, there has to be an aim to improve on that.”

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Horgan becomes the fifth player to move to Sligo Rovers from another League of Ireland club since the conclusion of the 2020 season, joining Greg Bolger (Shamrock Rovers), Robbie McCourt (Waterford), Walter Figueira (Derry City) and Jordan Gibson (St Patrick’s Athletic).

Veteran goalkeeper Richard Brush has also returned for another spell with the Bit O’Red after leaving Cliftonville, striker Romeo Parkes is back following a year in the US, and former Finn Harps defender Shane Blaney has been signed on the back of a stint with Doncaster Rovers.

Buckley added: “There are one or two more signings in the mix possibly. We’ll see where that goes. The recruitment has gone quite well, I’m very happy with the group we’ve put together so far.”

The new Premier Division season is due to begin for Sligo with a home game against FAI Cup holders Dundalk on Saturday, 20 March.