Dublin: 6°C Friday 13 November 2020
Indianapolis Colts go on 21-point second-half run to topple Tennessee Titans

Running back Nyheim Hines had two touchdowns as he celebrated his birthday in style.

By Press Association Friday 13 Nov 2020, 7:58 AM
THE INDIANAPOLIS COLTS mounted an impressive second-half comeback to beat the Tennessee Titans 34-17 and snatch top spot in their shared division last night.

The Titans were kings of the AFC South when they welcomed the Colts to Nashville on Thursday night and had a four-point lead at the half.

But the visitors exploded after the break with 21 unanswered points courtesy of impressive efforts from their quarterback and his receiving weapons.

Philip Rivers completed 29 of his 39 throws for 308 yards, a touchdown and managed to hit eight different receivers.

Running backs Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines stepped up with seven catches and a touchdown between them, while Hines also rushed for his own score and had 70 yards on the ground.

The hosts will rue missed opportunities and a poor showing from their special teams in the third quarter, with kicker Stephen Gostkowski missing a 44-yard field goal and Trevor Daniel shanking a punt before having his next one blocked for a touchdown.

Bernard, Murray and Gavan looks ahead to Ireland’s Autumn Nations Cup campaign and discuss whether top pros should be allowed to play club rugby:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Press Association

