Connacht snatch victory with 80th-minute try to end Glasgow’s winning run

Connacht 15

Glasgow Warriors 10

John Fallon reports at Dexcom Stadium

SEAN JANSEN SCORED an 80th minute try to snatch victory at the death for Connacht as they came from 10-3 down six minutes from time to end Glasgow’s winning run.

Connacht were rewarded for not giving up when it seemed the game was slipping away from them against a Glasgow side bidding to make it ten wins in a row.

But Connacht, who have let so many winning hands slip all season, regrouped and with their club captain Cian Prendergast making a bid impact off the bench, they mounted a winning rally and provided a thrilling finish to a game which struggled to ignite until the closing stages.

Connacht had just 18% possession at the end of the opening quarter but yet led 3-0 at the break after dealing with Glasgow’s early onslaught.

Connacht got their tackles in and maintained their discipline to keep the Scots at bay before finally stringing a few movements together and take the game to the league leaders.

A combination of tighthead Sam Illo, centre Cathal Forde and No.8 Sean Jansen did enough to deprive winger Ollie Smith in the left corner and thwart Glasgow’s best chance after full-back Josh McKay had put him away with a neat out the back pass.

Connacht hit the front after 24 minutes when Sam Gilbert converted a penalty from 30 metres but when they tapped and went four minutes later, Jansen was held up over the line and Glasgow cleared.

Captain Paul Boyle and Jansen were both stopped short nine minutes from the break before Jansen was pinged for diving over the cover.

80 nóim #CONVGLA



Connachta - 15



Glasgow Warriors - 10



An cluiche buaite ag Connacht tar éis úd uaidh Sean Jansen ag deireadh an chluiche



Connacht win the match in the end as Sean Jansen scores from the lineout #URC pic.twitter.com/EE5wOeoMV3 — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) February 28, 2026

Neither side managed to make inroads in the third quarter but the home followers in the crowd of 8,654 were incensed when lock Joe Joyce was binned for following through after a crooked lineout from Glasgow, with scrumhalf Ben Afshar going to ground and making the most out of the incident.

Glasgow made the extra man count and winger Kyle Rowe slipped through tackles to score after 61 minutes but Adam Hastings missed the conversion from the left.

Gilbert, bidding for his 31st successful kick, kicked wide from 30 metres in front of the posts after 65 minutes and two minutes later Rowe danced through tackles after collecting a crosskick from his outhalf Dan Lancaster, son of Connacht head coach Stuart.

Hastings again missed the conversion and that proved costly as Connacht, with Prendergast making ground every time with ball in hand, got back in contention when Joyce squeezed over beside the posts, with Gilbert converting to tie the game.

A fourth ever draw between the sides seemed the liklely outcome but Prendergast made the hard yards down the right and his pass inside was knocked into touch off a Glasgow body five metres from the line.

That was all Connacht needed. Replacement hooker Matthew Victory picked out Josh Murphy in the lineout and they got the push before Jansen peeled away to score the winner in the right corner.

Scorers

Connacht:

Tries: J Joyce, S Jansen.

Pen: S Gilbert (1 from 2).

Cons: Gilbert (1 from 2).

Glasgow Warriors:

Tries: K Rowe (2).

Cons: A Hastings (0 from 2).

Connacht: Sam Gilbert; Shane Jennings, Harry West (Bundee Aki 56), Cathal Forde, Finn Treacy; Josh Ioane (Jack Carty 56), Caolin Blade (Colm Reilly 57); Denis Buckley (Billy Bohan 47), Dylan Tierney-Martin (Matthew Victory 71), Sam Illo (Jack Aungier 47); David O’Connor (Josh Murphy 7-15, 68), Joe Joyce; Paul Boyle, Sean O’Brien m(Cian Prendergast 47), Sean Jansen (Prendergast 7-15).

Glasgow Warriors: Josh McKay; Kyle Rowe, Stafford McDowall, Kerr Yule (Adam Hastings 20), Ollie Smith; Dan Lancaster, Ben Afshar (Jack Oliver 68); Jamie Bhatti (Patrick Schickerling 47), Seb Stephen (Gregor Hiddleston 47), Murphy Walker (Sam Talakai 47); Jare Oguntibeju (Alex Craig 47), Alex Samuel (Oguntibeju 76); Euan Ferrie, Angus Fraser (Sione Vailanu 47), Ally Miller.

Referee: Ben Breakspear (Wales).