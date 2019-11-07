This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friend brings internationals back for visit of Leinster

Connacht head coach Andy Friend has named Jack Carty at out-half while Bundee Aki starts on the bench.

By Ciarán Kennedy Thursday 7 Nov 2019, 12:21 PM
1 hour ago 1,784 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4882714
Jack Carty makes his return to the Connacht team.
Image: Tom O’Hanlon/INPHO
Jack Carty makes his return to the Connacht team.
Jack Carty makes his return to the Connacht team.
Image: Tom O’Hanlon/INPHO

IRELAND INTERNATIONALS JACK Carty and Bundee Aki have both been included in Connacht’s matchday squad for Friday’s visit of Leinster in the Guinness Pro14 [KO 7.35pm, TG4, Eir Sport 2 & Premier Sports 2].

Head coach Andy Friend has brought two of his key men back in for the first time since the World Cup, with Carty starting at out-half and Aki named on the bench.

Scrum-half Caolin Blade partners Carty in the halfbacks, with Peter Robb and Tom Farrell lining up in midfield.

Darragh Leader starts at fullback, with Stephen Fitzgerald and Niyi Adeolokun on the wings.

Up front, Tom McCartney is named at hooker with Denis Buckley and Finlay Bealham completing the front row.

In the second row, there is a first start of the season for Sligo’s Cillian Gallagher, as he lines out alongside Joe Maksymiw. Eoghan Masterson and Jarrad Butler are named in the backrow with Paul Boyle at number 8.

Friend said he is hoping to see his team carry their recent form into the game, as they welcome the reigning Pro14 champions to The Sportsground.

The province have won all of their Pro14 games since an opening weekend defeat at Scarlets.

“We are happy with the start we have made in the Pro14 with four wins in a row,” said Friend.

“What is even more satisfying is the depth we have already displayed, with 35 players already used in the opening five games. With Jack Carty, Bundee Aki and Sean O’Brien all coming back in this week, that number will hopefully go to 38.
 
“We obviously face another huge challenge this weekend against Leinster but our challenge is to just maintain the consistency we have seen over the past few weeks both at home and away. We take huge pride in our home record, with just one loss in thirteen games and we expect a massive crowd again on Friday night.”

Leinster currently sit top of Conference A having won all five of their outings to date, while Connacht are second in Conference B with four wins from five.

Connacht:

15. Darragh Leader
14. Niyi Adeolokun
13. Tom Farrell
12. Peter Robb
11. Stephen Fitzgerald
10. Jack Carty
9. Caolin Blade
1. Denis Buckley
2. Tom McCartney
3. Finlay Bealham
4. Cillian Gallagher
5. Joe Maksymiw
6. Eoghan Masterson
7. Jarrad Butler (captain)
8. Paul Boyle

Replacements:
16. Dave Heffernan
17. Matthew Burke
18. Dominic Robertson-McCoy
19. Sean O’Brien
20. Colby Fainga’a
21. Kieran Marmion
22. Bundee Aki
23. Kyle Godwin

Leinster:

15. Hugo Keenan 
14. Adam Byrne 
13. Robbie Henshaw
12. Joe Tomane 
11. James Lowe 
10. Ross Byrne 
9. Luke McGrath
1. Cian Healy 
2. Rónan Kelleher 
3. Andrew Porter 
4. Devin Toner 
5. Scott Fardy (captain)
6. Josh Murphy 
7. Will Connors 
8. Max Deegan 

Replacements:
16. James Tracy
17. Ed Byrne 
18. Michael Bent 
19. Ross Molony 
20. Rhys Ruddock 
21. Jamison Gibson-Park 
22. Ciarán Frawley 
23. Rob Kearney 

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
ciaran@the42.ie

