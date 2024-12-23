Connacht-Munster rugby game confirmed for Mayo GAA ground in Castlebar

CONNACHT RUGBY HAVE announced that they will play Munster in Castlebar next March.

It had been widely reported that Mayo GAA was set to host the URC inter-pro clash on Saturday, 29 March 2025, and confirmation arrived from the western province this morning.

Kick-off for the historic showdown at Hastings Insurance MacHale Park is set for 2.30pm. It will be Mayo’s first time to host a competitive Connacht Rugby fixture in the professional era.

Tickets go on general sale on Monday, 13 January, with early access available from the previous Friday for those who register their interest at connachtrugby.ie/castlebar. Prices start from €20 for an adult, €15 for a young adult/senior, and €5 for juniors, while all season tickets will be valid for the game.

“This promises to be not only a great occasion for Connacht Rugby supporters but also for the very many people all across the province who love sport more generally, whatever the code,” said Connacht Rugby CEO Willie Ruane.

“We are very proud to represent the province of Connacht, from the four corners of the five counties, and this fixture provides us with a great opportunity to demonstrate that, in bringing a fixture of this significance out to the heart of the province.

“I want to thank and commend Mayo GAA for the extremely positive and collaborative manner in which they have engaged with us, and in ultimately agreeing to allow us play in the great facility that is Hastings Insurance MacHale Park.

“I would also like to say a special thank you to Dexcom, Intersport Elverys, and all our official partners. The reality is that without their cooperation and support, this event could simply not have happened. It’s now our job here at Connacht Rugby to deliver an event befitting of the occasion, and everyone at the club looks forward to making this a day to truly remember.”

Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins and captain Cian Prendergast also welcomed the official announcement.

“We’re all incredibly excited by today’s news,” said Wilkins.

“29 March 2025 is a day that we are already looking forward to and it’ll be a privilege to play a part in it. We are proud to represent the whole province of Connacht, and we look forward to sharing this great occasion with our existing supporters and getting out to meet many more new supporters from all across the province.”

“All the players were absolutely delighted when told the news,” Prendergast added. “The opportunity to play in front of a massive home crowd, in the heart of the province, is something to really look forward to.

“Today’s announcement is a massive boost for what will be a really important game for us, at a crunch time in the season. Our supporters are amongst the best there are, and we know the passion that the people of Mayo, and Connacht more widely, show every time they support their teams, whatever the code or colour of the jersey.

“We will be doing everything we can to feed off and match that passion in the performance we deliver on the day.”