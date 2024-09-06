Advertisement
Connacht's Mack Hansen. James Crombie/INPHO
Teamsheet

Mack Hansen set for Connacht return against Glasgow tomorrow

Hansen is selected on the bench for the game at Scotstoun.
2.01pm, 6 Sep 2024
IRELAND INTERNATIONAL MACK Hansen is in line to make his comeback to action after being named on the bench for Connacht’s friendly tomorrow aginst Glasgow Warriors.

Hansen has been sidelined since dislocating a shoulder against Munster on New Year’s Day.

He has been named amongst the replacements by Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins, who has selected a 27-man squad for the trip to play at Scotstoun tomorrow evening at 6pm.

There are seven changes from the Connacht side that started the win over Sale Sharks last weekend at Dexcom Stadium. Josh Ioane will get his first run-out for the province, with the New Zealander starting at out-half.

David Hawkshaw comes in iat outside centre and Shane Jennings on the wing. Matthew Devine again starts at scrum-half, with Cathal Forde at 12, Shayne Bolton on the opposite wing and Piers O’Conor at full-back.

Academy winger Finn Treacy is also included amongst the replacements as Connacht continue their pre-season preparations ahead of the start of the new URC season, they face Munster in their opener on Saturday 21 September.

Connacht

15. Piers O’Conor
14. Shayne Bolton
13. David Hawkshaw
12. Cathal Forde
11. Shane Jennings
10. Josh Ioane
9. Matthew Devine

1. Denis Buckley
2. Dylan Tierney-Martin
3. Jack Aungier
4. Joe Joyce (captain)
5. Darragh Murray
6. David O’Connor
7. Conor Oliver
8. Paul Boyle

Replacements:

Adam McBurney, Jordan Duggan, Sam Illo, Niall Murray, Oisín Dowling, Oisín McCormack, Shamus Hurley-Langton, Ben Murphy, Jack Carty, John Porch, Finn Treacy, Mack Hansen.

