'Very proud' - Connacht's Jansen hoping Ireland call will come

CONNACHT FADED AWAY in the closing quarter, but Sean Jansen never stopped.

The explosive number eight had a superb game for the western province in defeat to Leinster last weekend, making a big impact in contact.

Not only were there some standout venomous tackles and carries, but 26-year-old Jansen also brought volume.

He was Connacht’s top ball-carrier with 15, breaking three tackles, as well as throwing four passes, and completing two offloads.

In defence, Jansen was Connacht’s top tackler with 20, forcing two turnovers from Leinster ball-carriers.

The New Zealand native, who joined Connacht from Leicester Tigers in 2023, is Irish-qualified through grandparents who hail from Belfast and Monasterevin.

He has played for Emerging Ireland and Ireland A, while he is part of the Ireland XV squad for the clash with England A at Thomond Park on 6 February, but he has yet to figure in the senior squad under Andy Farrell.

The dynamic Connacht man is hopeful he will get a shot at senior Test rugby sooner rather than later. He’s already proud to be representing Ireland.

“Very proud to be representing my grandparents and come over here,” said Jansen on Saturday in Galway.

“I’m just trying to put performances on every week. I’m not overly goal-focused, just every week by week and hope that call eventually comes. I’m just trying to build and get some wins with Connacht.”

Jansen as Connacht walk out of the Clan Stand. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

More performances like the one he delivered against Leinster on Saturday in front of the new Clan Stand at Dexcom Stadium will certainly put Jansen in contention for a step up from the Ireland XV squad.

It was a good Leinster team that Leo Cullen brought to Galway, and they came away with a good win, but Jansen was one of the best players in the game.

Not that he was feeling much satisfaction after Connacht were left empty-handed.

“I was happy with how I went, but it doesn’t change that we need to play for 80 minutes,” said Jansen.

“We can’t come in every week and play well for 50, 55 or 60 minutes. We have to win these big moments. We’re on the right track, we just need to learn faster.

“When we’re good, we’re really good. You can see when we’re on top, we’re carrying, we’re getting fast ball around the corner, our defence is amazing. Then it’s just stupid lapses where we give a penalty away or the nine scoops and we’re running back 80 metres.

“So we just need to get better at those big moments. There are loads of positives but we are coming in every week with positives. We need to put a performance on because Stu [Lancaster] has given us all the tools.”