Connacht see off depleted Ospreys to continue winning run

Ospreys 10

Connacht 20

Steffan Thomas reports from Liberty Stadium

CONNACHT’S WINNING RUN continued as they comfortably saw off a depleted Ospreys side in Swansea.

Tries from Niyi Adeolokun and Peter Robb along with 10 points from the boot of Conor Fitzgerald was enough to seal an impressive victory in Wales. Sam Parry claimed the only try for the Ospreys with Luke Price and James Hook kicking five points between them.

Price put the Ospreys ahead early doors before Adeolokun scored a cracking try as he chipped over the top of the visiting defence before winning a 40-yard foot race to regather and score with Fitzgerald converting.

The visitors were in complete control and came close when Darragh Leader was brought down just short of the line after a mazy-50 metre break. Former Wales stalwart Dan Lydiate was then shown a yellow card for cynically killing the ball at the breakdown.

But instead of opting for the easy three points, Connacht preferred to chance their arm and got their just rewards with Robb crashing over from short range off the back of a dominant scrum. Fitzgerald converted as his side turned around 17-3 to the good.

After an early period of pressure from Connacht, the Ospreys fought their way back into the match and cut the visiting lead to seven with Parry powering over from short range off the back of a powerful driving lineout. But Connacht hit straight back and began to apply pressure in the Ospreys 22.

They were then awarded a penalty, with Fitzgerald putting Friend’s side two scores clear with his successful kick from 40 metres out.

The visitors proceeded to try to batter their way over the home try line, firstly through their driving maul, and secondly with their heavy ball carriers. But the Ospreys defence managed to stay intact as they turned the ball over to relieve some pressure.

The Welsh region struggled to get out of their own half during the final quarter of the game — Cai Evans falling short with a late penalty, which would have given the Welsh region a losing bonus point.

Ospreys: C Evans; H Dirksen, S Williams, T Thomas-Wheeler, T Williams (L Klim 53); L Price (J Hook 41), M Aubrey (R Morgan-Williams 74); R Jones (G Thomas 61), S Parry (S Otten 62), T Botha (M Fia 53), M Orie, L Ashley, D Lydiate, O Cracknell, D Baker (M Morris 41).

Replacements not used: S Cross,

Connacht: D Leader; N Adeolokun (S Fitzgerald 65), T Farrell, P Robb (T Daly 77), J Porch; C Fitzgerald, K Marmion (C Blade 51); D Buckley (M Burke 62), D Heffernan (J Murphy 66), D Robertson-McCoy (C Kenny 58), U Dillane (C Gallagher 41), J Maksymiw (R Copeland 62), E Masterson, J Butler, P Boyle.

SCORERSOspreys Tries: S Parry 55 Conversions: J Hook 57 Penalties: L Price 4 Connacht Tries: N Adeolokun 5, P Robb 25 Conversions: C Fitzgerald 6, 25 Penalties: C Fitzgerald 17, 60

